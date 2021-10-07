CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Experts Say Prices At Grocery Stores Will Continue To Rise For Over A Year

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sO9Hf_0cINOOfW00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you think you’re paying more at the grocery store – you’re not wrong.

Wholesale prices are at a record high and some supplies are scarce.

One woman said her grocery bill has been slowly climbing over the past few weeks.

“The prices are just so high,” she said. She’s not alone.

“Everything just seems to be a dollar to two dollars higher,” said shopper Kathleen Postal. “This creep has just happened and it’s very expensive.”

“Prices are going up high,” said shopper Irwin Ginsburg.

According to new figures released by the labor department, wholesale inflation jumped 8.3 percent from August of this year compared to August of 2020.

That’s the biggest gain on record since the department started tracking it more than a decade ago.

“We haven’t seen anything yet,” said SuperMarketGuru.Com’s Phil Lembert. “Prices are going to continue to go up for a good year and a half.”

Lembert is the editor of SuperMarketGuru.Com and a food industry analyst.

“The biggest increases we will see has to do with animals,” he said, “Whether it’s eggs or milk or pork or beef.”

Fires up north have decimated their feed. Supply chain issues like bottlenecks at the Port of Los Angeles and labor shortages are also to blame.

“We have a huge problem with a lack of truck drivers,” Lembert said. “Refrigerated transport is up 10.4 percent in cost.”

As prices increase, supplies have decreased.

“We’re just having a hard time finding the types of things we want,” Postal said.

At the grocery stores CBSLA’s Kristine Lazar visited, she saw a limited supply of things like milk, butter, soda, snacks, paper products and baking supplies.

“Retailers who are filling out their orders to fill their shelves are not getting what they order,” Lembert said. “It’s estimated to be anywhere between 50 and 70 percent of what they order.”

Experts say it still pays to shop around. Shoppers may want to try independent grocers or stores with different business models like The Dollar Store or Aldi.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
L.A. Weekly

There’s A Shortage Of These Items In Grocery Stores

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been shortages of products in grocery stores across the country. Here’s what might be sold out during your next shopping trip. Food shortages started appearing once the pandemic set in, with people’s shopping habits shifting and adapting to the new world. While now things are much better and more balanced, depending on the location, there are still some items that are difficult to find.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Jenn Leach

Food Prices are Rising — Is It Time to Stock Up?

Food prices are going to be up by as much as 40% or more within the next 12 months. Is it the right time to stock up?. Stocking up will cause even more food shortages that grocery stores around the country are dealing with, due to supply chain issues, lack of truck drivers, and other potential issues.
Taste Of Home

7 Items You Might Not Find in Your Grocery Store (And Why)

After some signs of a slow and cautious return to pre-pandemic normalcy this summer, fall 2021 is looking remarkably like fall 2020—and that means supply issues at grocery stores. This time the shortages are scattered throughout the store, but shoppers hoping to get their hands on specific products may find it’s not that easy right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
August, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#A Good Year#Food Drink#Cbsla#The Labor Department#Com
EatThis

Costco Just Told Members This Grocery Essential is Delayed

Costco is having trouble keeping up with toilet paper demand again, a year and a half after the supply vanished from every grocery store in America when the pandemic started. The warehouse chain recently alerted members to considerable shipping issues that are leading to online order delays. Members who purchased...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco May Have a Shortage of This Holiday Staple at All Stores

Preparing for your family's holiday feast may be a little bit more difficult this year due to shortages of apples, turkeys, and more seasonal staples. Now, we're learning of a nationwide shortage of Christmas trees, which is impacting Costco and other retailers. Whether live or artificial, millions of Americans traditionally...
RETAIL
KFOX 14

Are food shortages returning? Local grocer shares updates

Pandemic shortages have returned for retailers across the country. Unfortunately, just in time for the holiday season customers are seeing bare shelves and limits on essential items. Costco recently announced it will limit things like water, toilet paper, and some cleaning supplies. In a recent call with analysts, Costco CFO...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Banana 101.5

Why Am I Seeing Empty Shelves Again at The Grocery Store?

I'm sure if you've been out to the store in the past couple of weeks you've noticed it's a little challenging finding some of the products that you're looking for. I was out grocery shopping the other day after work and noticed while walking through Kroger that a lot of the shelves were empty. I'm not talking about paper products like toilet paper and paper towels. I'm talking about things like chicken, rice, and a few other food products that would normally be in stock. I thought maybe they just needed to restock and hadn't yet but when I went back two days later, it was the same situation. I mean the cooler that the chicken breasts are stored in was completely empty, not one freaking package.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
Best Life

Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.
FOOD SAFETY
CNN

Grocery store shelves aren't going back to normal this year

New York (CNN Business) — If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options stretching out before you in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news. Many of the country's biggest...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
77K+
Followers
18K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy