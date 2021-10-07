CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Suffered ‘Aortic Aneurysm’ During Concert

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGBIm_0cIMEI9r00

UPDATE: Richie Faulkner has been discharged from a Kentucky hospital and is now resting at home after suffering an acute cardiac aortic dissection during Judas Priest ’s concert at the Louder Than Life festival.

“He was only four miles away, but miles equal minutes and he did not have many to spare,” Dr. Siddharth Pahwa, cardiothoracic surgeon at UofL Health, said in a statement. “Mr. Faulkner is alive today because the stars aligned. He had an outstanding emergency care team, he was close to a world class heart center, and he was quick to recognize he needed help.”

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has detailed the circumstances that recently landed him in the hospital. Last week, the band postponed the remainder of the U.S. dates on their rescheduled 50th anniversary tour , dubbed 50 Heavy Metals Years Tour, following their performance at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with.  I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever — to be able to play my favourite music — with my favourite band — to my favourite people around the world,” Faulkner said in a statement. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.

“As I watch footage from the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky, I can see in my face the confusion and anguish I was feeling whilst playing ‘Painkiller’ as my aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest cavity,” he continued. “I was having what my doctor called an aortic aneurysm and complete aortic dissection. From what I’ve been told by my surgeon, people with this don’t usually make it to the hospital alive.”

He said that he underwent emergency open heart surgery, where parts of his chest were “replaced with mechanical components.” He added: “I’m literally made of metal now.”

Faulkner pondered what the outcome might have been had they not been performing in close proximity to UofL Health’s Rudd Heart and Lung Center where he was taken, or if the show had been a longer set. “We can always drive ourselves crazy with these things but I’m still alive thankfully,” he said. “Whatever the circumstances, when watching that footage, the truth is, knowing what I know now, I see a dying man.”

Faulkner, who added that he had no history of any heart condition previously, thanked friends, family and fans for their support and encouraged everyone to get checkups. “My point is I don’t even have high cholesterol and this could’ve been the end for me, he concluded.  “If you can get yourselves checked — do it for me please.”

Judas Priest will drop a massive 50th anniversary box set, Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music , on October 15th.

Comments / 16

D_S2020
7d ago

get well soon, Richie. My brother died that way when he was 38. there's no warning, you are just dead. but it's preventable

Reply(4)
5
dannyxyz123
7d ago

Has aortic aneurysm while playing "Painkiller". Finishes the set. That is officially the most metal thing ever.

Reply
4
Related
WLKY.com

Judas Priest guitarist had aneurysm during Louder Than Life in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed heavy metal bandJudas Priest rocked on stage at Louder Than Life last month in Louisville. But while all may have looked well from the crowd, lead guitarist Richie Faulkner was actually suffering from a serious medical issue as he (ironically) shredded through the song "Painkiller." According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
loudersound.com

“Mr Faulkner is alive today because the stars aligned” says surgeon who saved Judas Priest guitarist’s life

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is recuperating at home in Nashville after being discharged from a Louisville, Kentucky hospital following life-saving emergency heart surgery. Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection onstage during Judas Priest’s set at the Louder Than Life festival on September 27, and, according to Dr. Siddharth...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Richie Faulkner details terrifying onstage aneurysm

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released a statement detailing the moment he experienced a medical emergency onstage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY, two weekends ago. Faulkner's statement reads:. "I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself the most...
LOUISVILLE, KY
audioinkradio.com

Judas Priest Guitarist Richie Faulkner Updates Fans About His Health

Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest has penned a note to fans thanking them for their support following major heart surgery. Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has issued a statement regarding his health. Faulkner reportedly underwent major heart surgery last last month, forcing the band to postponed the rest of their current U.S. tour.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Faulkner
96.3 The Blaze

Watch Richie Faulkner Power Through Concert With a Ruptured Aorta

Richie Faulkner said he's grateful to be alive after watching footage of the exact moment his aorta ruptured while performing onstage with Judas Priest. "I can see in my face the confusion and anguish I was feeling while playing 'Painkiller' as my aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest cavity," Faulkner explained in a press release. "Knowing what I know now, I see a dying man. ... From what I've been told by my surgeon, people with this usually don't make it to the hospital alive."
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Successfully Discharged From the Hospital

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has been discharged from the hospital. The musician is now resting at home less than two weeks after suffering an acute cardiac aortic dissection onstage at the Louder Than Life festival. Faulkner suffered through the life-threatening ailment as Judas Priest blazed through “Painkiller” on Sept....
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aortic Aneurysm#Open Heart Surgery#Uofl Health#Louder Than Life Festival
thebrag.com

Judas Priest’s Rob Halford unsurprisingly “still shook up” by Richie Faulkner’s heart scare

Judas Priest singer Rob Halford is unsurprisingly “still shook up” after seeing his band’s guitarist Richie Faulkner rushed to hospital. Faulkner suffered a horrifying “aortic aneurysm” onstage at Louder Than Life at the end of Judas Priest’s set at the festival. He was then taken to hospital for what turned into life-saving emergency heart surgery.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy