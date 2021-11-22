The 25+ Best Beauty Advent Calendars, From Under-$50 Sets to Ultra-Luxe Boxes by Hollywood-Loved Brands

Advent calendars are the gifts that keep on giving during the holidays, which is why they’re a great one-and-done early present for your favorite beauty buffs (or yourself) before December. The best beauty Advent calendars are often worth well over the price you’re paying, as the value sets are stocked with full- and travel-sized products that can be gifted as one glamorous package or divvied among the makeup mavens and grooming enthusiasts in your life.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Advent calendars for beauty lovers, from prestige brand best-sellers to ultra-luxurious sets by labels often spotted in the vanities of Hollywood stars (including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Charlotte Tilbury, Budapest-based Omorovicza and others). Shop our top picks below before they sell out, and don’t forget that many are now on sale during Black Friday .

Another thing to keep in mind: With shipping delays and inventory shortages, many retailers — including Nordstrom, Sephora, Target and Ulta — are offering in-store pickup for online orders. If you’re worried that your beauty gifts won’t arrive in time, consider going the BOPIS (buy online, pickup in-store) route rather than waiting around for your packages.

Related: The Best Holiday Gifts that Beauty Insiders Love Giving and Receiving

1. Benefit Cosmetics The More, The Merrier Advent Calendar

Whether your giftee is a loyal Benefit babe or eyeing the beauty brand’s best-selling brow products and primers, this 12-day Advent calendar ensures a holiday filled with travel-friendly makeup surprises. Benefit Cosmetics’ The More, The Merrier holiday gift set includes mini and “fun size” versions of its Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer, Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Brow Gel, Hoola Matte Bronzer, 24-Hr. Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel, Badgal Bang! Volumizing Mascara and more.

Benefit Cosmetics The More, The Merrier Advent Calendar



$65





Buy now

2. Ciate London Vegan Nail Polish Advent Calendar

For the animal-loving, eco-friendly manicure mavens, Ciate London’s vegan nail polish Advent calendar has 22 mini Plant Pot polishes, a full-sized polish and a deluxe hydrating primer, all in earth-friendly recyclable packaging featuring illustrations by artist Ruby Taylor.

Ciate London Vegan Nail Polish Advent Calendar (reg. $65)



$49





Buy now

3. Clarins 24-Day Advent Calendar

Enjoy nearly $300 worth of Clarins’ plant-powered skincare and makeup best-sellers in this 24-day Advent Calendar , which includes the Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch primer, Lip Comfort Oils, Extra-Firming Mask, Beauty Flash Balm, Cleansing Micellar Water and much more. And for a limited time, use the code HOLIDAY21 to get a free six-piece customizable gift set with any order of $100 or more.

Clarins 24-Day Advent Calendar



$120





Buy now

4. Makeup Revolution You Are the Revolution Advent Calendar

Expect 25 days of lipsticks, lip glosses, highlighters, makeup brushes and more in this giftable Advent calendar from London-based vegan beauty brand Makeup Revolution (which is also offering up to 50% off select products for Black Friday).

Makeup Revolution You Are the Revolution Advent Calendar



$41.25





Buy now

5. The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar

The Body Shop’s festive pop-up Advent calendar is packed with 25 moisturizing body creams, face masks, lip balms, bath gels, hand lotions and other nourishing treats to keep dry skin happy all winter.

The Body Shop Share the Love Big Advent Calendar



$119





Buy now

6. Real Techniques 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Beauty buffs who need a restock on brushes and sponges will enjoy a fresh new makeup tool every day with Real Techniques’ 12 Days of Beauty Advent calendar .

Real Techniques 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar



$35





Buy now

7. Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle Advent Calendar

There’s something for every luxury beauty lover in Bluemercury’s 31 Days of Dazzle Advent calendar , from skincare by 111Skin, Chantecaille, Supergoop and Dr. Barbara Sturm, to haircare, makeup and wellness products by Indie Lee, Hum Nutrition, Roen and others.

Bluemercury 31 Days of Dazzle Advent Calendar



$400





Buy now

8. Atelier Cologne Clementine California Perfume Advent Calendar

Fragrance fanatics can take a whiff of a chic new scent for the 24 days leading up to Christmas, thanks to Atelier Cologne’s Clementine California perfume Advent calendar .

Atelier Cologne Clementine California Perfume Advent Calendar (reg. $108)



$76





Buy now

9. Perricone MD A Dozen Delights Advent Calendar

Uma Thurman, Jennifer Aniston and Eva Mendes are among the stars who have sung praises for Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose 12-day Advent calendar — which contains his cult-favorite serums, toners, moisturizers and more — is sure to make you feel like Hollywood royalty.

Perricone MD A Dozen Delights Advent Calendar



$179





Buy now

10. Spotlight Oral Care 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar

For the ones on your list who prioritize their pearly whites, this 12-day Advent calendar from dentist-founded Spotlight Oral Care includes vegan- and cruelty-free products for keeping their chompers merry and bright. It incudes a sonic toothbrush, a set of 28 teeth-whitening strips, whitening toothpaste, lip scrub, a white jade facial roller and other sweet (but cavity-free) treats.

Spotlight Oral Care Advent Calendar



$142





Buy now

11. Florence by Mills Advent Calendar

Available for pre-order at Ulta and on the brand’s website , Millie Bobby Brown-founded beauty brand Florence by Mills’ Advent calendar is for tweens and Gen Z giftees who love clean skincare and cosmetics. The 12-day set is packed with best-sellers such as full-sized versions of the Built to Lash Mascara, Get Glossed Lip Gloss, Hit Snooze Lip Mask, Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask, All That Shimmers Body Highlight Dust and more, as well as limited-edition shades and travel sizes of the Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm, Hit Reset Moisturizing Mask Pearls and Feed Your Soul Berry Love Pore Mask. Topping off the calendar is an exclusive holiday ornament.

Florence by Mills Advent Calendar (pre-order)



$129





Buy now

12. Sephora Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar

Say goodbye to the usual dry skin that comes with winter weather with Sephora’s bestselling Advent calendar , which is packed with 24 reusable boxes filled with hydrating skincare, eye masks and makeup wipes as well as hair accessories, lip colors, nail polish and many more holiday beauty goodies.

Sephora Holiday Vibes Advent Calendar



$45





Buy now

13. Dashing Diva 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar

Fo the time-pressed nail art aficionado, this 24-day manicure Advent calendar from Dashing Diva offers festive mani stickers in stylish solid and glittering colors and patterns, plus all of the DIY nail tools needed.

Dashing Diva 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar



$50





Buy now

14. Target Beauty Capsule Advent Calendar Gift Set

Calling all Target shoppers (or those stocking up on gifts for them): This Advent calendar gift set contains 12 of the mass retailer’s best-sellers in its beauty department, including skincare and makeup from Pixi, E.l.f., Maybelline, Thayer’s and other suprises.

Target Beauty Capsule Advent Calendar Gift Set



$22





Buy now

15. Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar

Experience the holidays like an A-lister and treat yourself (or your favorite luxury beauty lover) to Yves Saint Laurent’s Advent calendar , which is stocked with 24 days of French brand’s best-selling skincare, fragrances and makeup products in travel-ready and full sizes.

Yves Saint Laurent Advent Calendar



$300





Buy now

16. Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

London beauty retailer Space NK’s cult-favorite Advent calendar is filled with over $900 worth of beauty goodies to open over 24 days, including from luxury brands such as Augustinus Bader, Drunk Elephant, Hourglass, La Mer, Olaplex, The Ordinary, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Rose Inc , Sunday Riley, Charlotte Tilbury and many, many others.

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar



$245





Buy now

17. Paledone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar

There’s truly an Advent calendar for every type of beauty lover, including Friends fans. This Central Perk bath and body gift set reveals 12 days of sweet-scented bath salts and fizzy balls, lip balms, hand creams, nail care tools and more.

Paledone Central Perk 12 Days of Bath Advent Calendar



$30





Buy now

18. L’Occitane Signature Holiday Advent Calendar

Your giftee can start every day with moisturized skin when they open L’Occitane’s Advent calendar , which is stocked with luxurious hand creams, haircare products and skincare in one charming package inspired by a Christmas market in Provence, France.

Buy: L’Occitane Signature Holiday Advent Calendar $74.00

19. Chantecaille 12 Days of Botanical Beauty Advent Calendar

Hollywood insider- loved luxury beauty brand Chantecaille’s Advent calendar comes in the form of an eco-minded reusable box filled with 12 best-sellers. The 12 Days of Botanical Beauty holiday box includes five full-sized products and seven travel-friendly items, including the Bio Lifting Serum+, Bio Lifiting Cream+, Rose de Mai Face oil, Stress Repair Concentrate+ and Full Brow Perfecting Gel, to name a few.

Chantecaille 12 Days of Botanical Beauty Advent Calendar



$375





Buy now

20. Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar

Makeup mavens will love Hollywood makeup artist-turned-beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury’s Advent calendar , which promises 12 skincare and cosmetics best-sellers in a glamorous reusable jewel-handled chest. It contains three full-sized products and nine travel-sized items, including the brand’s Pillow Talk lipsticks, Hollywood Beauty Light Wand rose gold highlighter, Wonderglow primer, Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and more.

Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar



$200





Buy now

21. Beekman 1802 All Aglow Shadow Box

Known for bringing Schitt’s Creek ‘s Rose Apothecary brand to life, New York-based Beekman 1802’s luxe beauty Advent calendar quickly sold out (again) after its Sept. 30 drop date. The handmade special edition gift box has since been restocked and comes with 24 products, including the brand’s best-selling goat milk soaps and hand creams and skincare.

Beekman 1802 All Aglow Advent Calendar



$150





Buy now

22. Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar

Net-A-Porter’s best-selling luxury beauty Advent calendar promises over $1,800 worth of full- and travel-sized skincare goodies from Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barbara Sturm, 111Skin, Tata Harper and many other cult-favorite brands.

Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar



$325





Buy now

23. Liberty The Men’s Advent Calendar 2021

Gents can stay groomed throughout the holidays and beyond with Liberty’s luxury Advent calendar , which is packed with skincare, fragrance and bath products from Davines, D.S. & Durga, Frédéric Malle, Venn, Augustinus Bader, Dr. Sebagh, Dr. Barbara Sturm and other cult-favorite labels, plus a pocket square from the print-happy textile brand and a tiny bottle of gin for toasting the season.

Liberty The Men's Advent Calendar 2021



$275





Buy now

24. Balmain City of Lights Medium Advent Calendar

Treat your (or your loved ones’) tresses with Balmain’s City of Lights Advent calendar , which comes with five luxury beauty treats ranging from haircare to a festive scented candle, all in a chic gold and white display box.

Balmain City of Lights Medium Advent Calendar



$124





Buy now

25. Saks Fifth Avenue Ready, Set, Refresh! 14-Piece Advent Calendar

Beauty buffs will be delighted with 14 days of skincare, haircare and fragrances when they open up Saks Fifth Avenue’s Advent calendar . The Ready, Set, Refresh set opens up to reveal products from Augustinus Bader, Briogeo, Eve Lom, Furtuna Skin, Sunday Riley and R+Co., to name a handful.

Saks Advent Calendar



$75





Buy now

26. Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

Not located near Hollywood- beloved skin-care expert Dr. Barbara Sturm? You can still get the #SturmGlow with one of the best luxury beauty Advent calendars , courtesy of the starry skin specialist. The massive box contains 24 travel- to full-sized products for keeping your visage looking youthful and healthy during the holidays and beyond, including the brand’s best-selling Super Anti-Aging Serum, the Hyaluronic Ampoule, Enzyme Cleanser, Balancing Toner and more.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar



$495





Buy now

27. Omorovicza Gold Cabinet

Hailing from Budapest is starry skincare brand Omorovicza’s Gold Cabinet holiday collection , which contains the label’s luxurious Gold Rescue Cream, Gold Eye Lift and Gold Flash Firming Serum along with an eye wand and gua sha facial lifting stone for completing your holiday ritual. (Mila Kunis, January Jones, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chrissy Teigen have incorporated the brand in their beauty routines.)

Omorovicza Gold Cabinet



$587





Buy now

This story was originally published Oct. 5, 2021 and updated with new products.