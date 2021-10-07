CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

‘Falltivities’ happening throughout Kern County

By Marisel Maldonado
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After many businesses shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fall activities have made a return to Kern County. Whether you’re looking for scares and thrills or a walk through a pumpkin patch or corn maze — there’s a “falltivity” for everyone.

Banducci’s Pumpkin Patch

Banducci Farms has reopened its pumpkin patch for fall. Admission also gets you one trip through their corn maze.

Location: 10747 Taft Hwy.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: $5 per person, kids 5 and under are free

‘Boo at the Zoo’ at CALM

“Boo at the Zoo” is returning to the California Living Museum on Oct. 23 and 24. The Halloween-themed event will feature games to play for prizes and festive decorations. People of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes and visit with the animals.

‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to CALM on Oct. 23 and 24

Location: 10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23 and Oct. 24

Admission: $10 for adults, $3 for kids up to 12 years old.

CALM members: free

Cinema Under the Stars: Halloween Edition

The Outlets at Tejon is hosting an outdoor Halloween event in the outlet’s parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will feature trick-or-treating, food trucks and a drive-in movie showing of the Disney film, “Coco.” Guests are encouraged to attend the event in their Halloween costumes. Food trucks expected at the event include Pita Paradise, Get it Twisted and Gonzalez Tacos.

Location: 5701 Outlets at Tejon Pkwy. Arvin, CA 93203, North parking lot

Hours:

Trick-or-treating: 4-6 p.m.

Food trucks: 4-8:30 p.m.

Gates open for drive-in movie: 5 p.m.

Drive-in movie begins: 6:30 p.m.

Fox Theater Movie Screenings

The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater has several movie screenings scheduled throughout the month that will get you into the Halloween spirit. Movie-goers are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes.

All tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com or by calling the Fox Theater at 661-324-1369.

Relive a ‘Nightmare’ at the Fox Theater

Location: 2001 H St.

Dates and Times:

Friday, Oct. 15: “Nightmare on Elm Street,” doors open at 6:30 p.m., movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $7 , purchase tickets here

Monday, Oct. 18: “The Birds,” doors open at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m.

Admission: $5 , purchase tickets here

Saturday, Oct. 30: “The Monster Squad,”

Admission: $7 , purchase tickets here

Murray Family Farms October Fun Fest

Murray Family Farms October Fun Fest returns featuring your favorite attractions, such as, a pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflower field, slide hill, bounce pillow, storybook trail, vortex, giant web, exotic avery and a new picnic area. Murray Family Farms also has new safety guidelines. The Fun Fest runs through Oct. 31.

Location: 6700 General Beale Rd.

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission

Monday through Thursday: $14.99 general admission, $8.99 for kids age 1-3

Friday through Sunday: $15.99 general admission, $9.99 for kids age 1-3

To purchase tickets online, visit here .

Perfectly Natural Farms Fall Harvest

Perfectly Natural Farms is holding a fall harvest festival and farmer’s market for the next four Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a pumpkin patch, corn maze, farm animals, vegetable patches, local vendors and more. People are welcome to walk freely around the 8-acre farm.

Location: 15 Fairfax Rd.

Hours: Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. to sundown (around 6 p.m.)

Admission: Free

Scare Valley/Halloweenville

Scare Valley returns with a new haunted house called “Lucian Morton’s mansion.” Halloweenville is a new experience at Scare Valley this year. Both attractions are open only on weekends through Oct. 31.

Halloweenville activities include a pumpkin patch, haunted hayride, laser tag, paintball, train ride and a bounce house. Entry into the Halloweenville pumpkin patch is free.

Location: 3801 Chester Ave., behind the Kern County Museum

Hours

Pumpkin Patch: Friday – opens at 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday – opens at 1 p.m.

Halloweenville: Friday, Saturday – 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday: 6-10 p.m.

Scare Valley: Opens at dusk

Admission

Halloweenville: $10 per person, kids 2 and under are free

(Admission includes all activities plus 10 paintballs)

Scare Valley: Friday, Saturday – $25 per person, Sunday: $30 per person

(Admission includes access to Halloween Ville activities, including 10 paintballs)

Scare Valley Fast Pass: $10 per person

To purchase tickets online, visit here .

Tehachapi Apple Festival

The Tehachapi Apple Festival returns this year with a carnival. For two days, apple-related foods, products, and more will take over three blocks on Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi. On Robinson and D Streets, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Fall Carnival.

Slice of fun: Tehachapi Apple Festival returns this month with something extra

Location: Festival – Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi, Carnival – Robinson and D Streets

Hours: Saturday, Oct. 16 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Carnival tickets are available at the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce at 209 E Tehachapi Blvd. Discounted presale carnival tickets are available until Oct. 14.

Tunnel of Terror: CARnEVIL

“Tunnel of Terror” is a drive-thru haunted car wash experience in Ridgecrest complete with costumed employees providing suds and scares. The event is held at the Blue Rocket Car Wash every Friday and Saturday in October. Proceeds from every entry will go to the Burroughs High School Marching Band. This year’s theme is a spooky carnival.

Location: Blue Rocket Car Wash, 141 S China Lake Blvd. Ridgecrest, CA

Hours: Friday, Saturday: 7-9 p.m.

Admission: $18 per vehicle (includes car wash and goodie bag), $3 donation for unlimited car wash members

