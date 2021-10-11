RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed the Price on Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, Target has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 49% off online today . The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to $170, bringing the price down to just over $179.

The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on-the-go because they feature pure adaptive noise cancellation, boosting your tunes so they’re easier to hear. They usually come in six different color options on Amazon , with its Sand Dune style, above, discounted to just $179.99 at Target . That’s almost 50% off the suggested retail price of $349.99. But that’s not the only Beats headphone sale today — the Beats in Midnight Black, pictured below, are 43% off, saving you over $150 at press time.

The noise-cancelling headphones’ battery life alone is enough for music fans to appreciate. You can stream for a total of 22 hours. But even plugging them in with the included USB charging cable for 10 minutes gives you back three hours of power. That’s plenty to finish work calls, a podcast or stream multiple albums back-to-back.

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones come with Apple’s W1 chip, meaning you can quickly and easily pair them with your devices via Bluetooth. You can even chat with Siri using the buttons right on the cushioned ear cups.

We’ve personally tested Beats Studio cans in the past, and they’re some of our favorite headphones for music and traveling, due to their rich, clear sound quality. And on top of being genuinely comfortable to wear, they’re also foldable. Once you collapse them, they pack away inside a hard-shelled carrying case to protect them from getting damaged.

This headphones deal will only last until Tuesday, and the Beats could return to their original price at any time after that. You can shop the deal here . And if you’re looking for more great budget-friendly pairs for listening to music, check out our guide to the best wireless headphones under $100 .