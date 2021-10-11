CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

RS Recommends: Beats Just Slashed the Price on Its Noise-Cancelling Headphones

By John Lonsdale
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

The list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones on the market seems to get longer by the minute, but rarely do you see them go on sale. Luckily, Target has discounted the excellent Studio3 wireless headphones for as much as 49% off online today . The headphones regularly cost almost $350, but the new promotion saves you up to $170, bringing the price down to just over $179.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aXIa_0cI5puc400

Target


Buy:
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
at
$179.99

The Studio3 headphones are a good choice for listening to music on-the-go because they feature pure adaptive noise cancellation, boosting your tunes so they’re easier to hear. They usually come in six different color options on Amazon , with its Sand Dune style, above, discounted to just $179.99 at Target . That’s almost 50% off the suggested retail price of $349.99. But that’s not the only Beats headphone sale today — the Beats in Midnight Black, pictured below, are 43% off, saving you over $150 at press time.

The noise-cancelling headphones’ battery life alone is enough for music fans to appreciate. You can stream for a total of 22 hours. But even plugging them in with the included USB charging cable for 10 minutes gives you back three hours of power. That’s plenty to finish work calls, a podcast or stream multiple albums back-to-back.

Amazon


Buy:
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
at
$179.99

The Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones come with Apple’s W1 chip, meaning you can quickly and easily pair them with your devices via Bluetooth. You can even chat with Siri using the buttons right on the cushioned ear cups.

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds Under $100 for Wireless Sound on a Budget

We’ve personally tested Beats Studio cans in the past, and they’re some of our favorite headphones for music and traveling, due to their rich, clear sound quality. And on top of being genuinely comfortable to wear, they’re also foldable. Once you collapse them, they pack away inside a hard-shelled carrying case to protect them from getting damaged.

This headphones deal will only last until Tuesday, and the Beats could return to their original price at any time after that. You can shop the deal here . And if you’re looking for more great budget-friendly pairs for listening to music, check out our guide to the best wireless headphones under $100 .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Srisha, ‘Without You’

To say that Srisha is something of a talented individual would be one of the biggest understatements anybody could possibly make, but if you needed even the slightest indication of just how much ability Srisha possesses, one only need look at her most recent single, “Without You”. Hailing from Western...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How Cannabis and Liquor Brands Can Cater to Customers Across Age Groups

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. As a brand marketer, I often notice how consumer packaged goods companies create narrow definitions of their markets. That is, after all, what makes for cost-effective marketing. “Define your customer!” — that’s what we’re all taught in marketing school, whether it was an academic program or the school of life. But how we define customers’ needs, wants and behaviors has fundamentally changed.
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Human Noise, ‘One Time’

Sydney’s Human Noise have continued their run of stellar singles this year, with recent track “One Time” giving an insight into the sort of ferocious indie-rock the group are known for. Released last week and set to appear on their forthcoming album, Animal People, “One Time” feels reminiscent of classic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Headphones#Rs#Target#Usb
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

You shouldn’t hold yourself back from taking advantage of 4K TV deals, as there’s nothing like watching your favorite shows on your home theater setup to unwind after a long day. It’s recommended to get the largest screen that your budget allows, but with Best Buy TV deals, which includes 70-inch TV deals, you might be surprised that you can afford a massive display. For example, Best Buy is selling the Hisense 70A6G at $270 off, bringing the price of the 70-inch 4K TV down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Early Black Friday deal: LG C1 OLED TV is $700 off right now

Black Friday sales are fast approaching, meaning some of the biggest retailers are already putting their best tech products on ridiculous discounts ahead of the big day. So if you're on the lookout to score yourself an OLED TV on an epic deal, we've got you covered. Right now, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Verge

Hisense’s 55-inch 4K QLED TV is cheaper than ever

Hisense’s U6G QLED TV in the 55-inch size is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy today. Normally $649.99, you can pick it up from either Best Buy or Amazon for just $520. Its quantum dot LED-backlit display should offer better contrast and color accuracy than the many low-end models available around the $400-$500 price range. It has Google Assistant built in, too, along with support for a bevy of streaming apps, including YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and more. It has four HDMI ports and a native refresh rate of 60Hz.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a HUGE SALE on laptops, tablets and TVs today

Best Buy, a reliable source for 4K TV deals, including 70-inch TV deals and 50-inch TV deals, laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and Surface Pro deals, is currently offering discounts on a wide variety of products. If you’ve been planning to make a purchase, you should first check out Best Buy’s sale if it covers the device that you want to buy.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You can’t afford to miss this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal

If you’re looking for a great new 4K TV for less then we’ve got the deal for you with the LG 50-inch Class UP8000 down to just $500 at Best Buy. Always a reliable name in the TV-making world, this LG 50-inch Class UP8000 offers many of the benefits of a great TV without breaking the bank. As always, you’ll need to be quick to snap up this offer as we can’t see stock lasting forever.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Black Friday Samsung TV deals 2021 - what to expect

Black Friday Samsung TV deals are coming, and are going to be in hot demand for gamers, entertainment bingers, and those just looking for a decent upgrade to their home TV setup - or those looking to add a new screen. And with good cause: Samsung TVs are some of the best going for any use, and there are always some great deals in the winter sales period. Strap in.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Apple releases new firmware for its AirPods and Beats headphones

Apple has released firmware updates for its AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max headphones. It also released firmware updates for the Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4, and Powerbeats Pro. Apple has released a slew of new firmware updates for its AirPods and Beats headphones. As spotted by MacRumors, the company...
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

Amazon Just Dropped Early Black Friday DIY Deals

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, has become for many the traditional start of Christmas shopping, with buyers taking advantage of the lowest prices of the year. But what if we told you some of those deals are available now?. Amazon just launched “Black Friday-worthy” deals across a range of...
SHOPPING
CNET

These Fire TV Sticks are now on sale

Amazon is only days away from the release of its newest streamer, the $55 Fire TV 4K Max, and in readiness the company is discounting two of its most popular models, the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K. The sale is a bit of a mixed bag:...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy