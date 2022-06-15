ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

RS Recommends: Get a Five-Star Chromebook Laptop for Just $200

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Hate commuting around with a brick-heavy laptop in your messenger bag? A new Amazon deal gets you the highly-rated, multi-tasking-friendly Lenovo C330 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $208 .

Add some flexibility to your routine this Lenovo sale, which gets you a 11.6-inch Chromebook with HD display, 10-point touchscreen and 4GB of memory for work, or just to use as a convertible tablet. The 360⁰ laptop is less than one-inch thick, and weighs about the same as a hardback book (so, not a lot).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQq2C_0cI4XYob00

Amazon

Buy: Lenovo C330 2-in-1 HD Laptop $207.00

Similar Chromebook/tablet hybrids run in the $300-$1000 range, especially if you’re springing for big names like the iPad . Even laptops run from $500 to over $1000 and don’t feature nearly the amount of bells and whistles and touchscreen capabilities of this Lenovo Chromebook. With this Lenovo deal, you’re getting the the best of both worlds, with a top-tier laptop and tablet in one for an additional 10% off the original price.

Lenovo has another laptop deal online right now, so you can also get the 13-inch Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook for $43 off . This Chromebook has narrow bezels to minimize distractions and a wider viewing angle while in tablet mode, great for streaming in crisp, clear, and vibrant detail with less distractions. Even with its convertible design, the fully-backlit keyboard and 1.4 mm key distance makes typing comfortable and streamlined. Sound is also incredibly immersive for its size, thanks to stereo speakers that face the laptop user.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsbLo_0cI4XYob00

Amazon

Buy: Lenovo Flex 5 2-in-1 HD Laptop $386.99

You’ll also get the benefit of pre-installed Google Chrome for fast and secure web browsing, powered by an Intel 10th gen Core i3 processor that offers intelligent performance the longer you use it without lag. Despite being lightweight, the storage capacity is comparable to a full-sized laptop.

Both options are sleek devices that each deliver a respectable 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, whether you’re watching movies, or connected to the Lenovo digital pen to quickly write, click or create digital art right on the screen.

These are two of the top-rated Chromebook models (and Lenovo laptops in general) online, with 75% of reviewers giving the Lenovo computer a 5-star rating. Since this is a daily deal, the price will go back up tomorrow, so be sure add this laptop to your cart before the end of the day. See full sale details here .

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Expect From the Third Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Click here to read the full article. The House Jan. 6 committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee hosted its first televised hearing last Thursday, reminding nearly 20 million viewers of the viciousness of the riot and how former President Trump inspired it. The second hearing, which was held on Monday, focused on the Big Lie that the election was stolen,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Another Republican Who Has Promoted QAnon Is Headed to Congress

Click here to read the full article. It’s primary season, but there was a special election in Texas on Tuesday in which Republican Mayra Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez to secure a spot in Congress. The result is significant because the state’s 34th District had been blue, with Democrat Filemon Vega retiring this year to force the special election to carry out the remainder of his term. Flores’ victory in South Texas is another sign the party is losing ground with the state’s Hispanic population. It’s also significant because Flores has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that the United States...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

How to Find the Wi-Fi Password of Any Network You've Connected To

Remembering every Wi-Fi password for all networks you've ever logged in to is no easy task. But there's good news: The password should be stored on your laptop, even if it's a school, work or coffee shop network. However, if it doesn't automatically connect to the network next time, you may have to do a little digging to find out what the password is.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Google Chrome#Lenovo Chromebook#Lenovo Flex 5
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 17-inch HP laptop is at its lowest price ever

Laptop deals are in high demand right now, and one of the best HP laptop deals is taking place at HP today. The HP 17-inch laptop is seeing its lowest price ever, and is currently marked down to just $300. That’s a savings of $190, as it typically costs $490. If you’re in the market for something that competes with the best budget laptops, this is the deal you’ve been looking for. Click over to HP quickly to claim yours, as a price this low won’t last long.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

You can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 right now!

This may seem a bit hard to believe, but it is no joke. You can currently score a new Samsung Galaxy S22 without paying a single dollar. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free meal since you will have to trade in one of your current devices to get your new device. But don’t worry, you won’t have to hand in one of the latest models, as AT&T’s latest offer will give you a free Samsung Galaxy S22 when you trade in any Galaxy phone, it doesn’t matter the year or the conditions of your device. You can trade in your old and beat-up Samsung Galaxy S8 with 64GB storage space and still get your new Galaxy S22 free! Just remember that you will have to get your device with an eligible unlimited plan, but that’s the only real requirement.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
shefinds

This One Charging Mistake Is Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, According To Experts

You may be wondering what could be so complicated about charging your device. While the act of plugging your phone into a charger takes zero effort or tech know-how, the fact remains: you could be doing it wrong without even knowing. And when you make charging mistakes, your phone’s battery can suffer. One of the key ways you can maintain a strong battery that goes the distance is by getting into good charging habits and knowing which common missteps to avoid. This is the one charging mistake that is ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to experts.
CELL PHONES
freightwaves.com

Why everyone is freaking out about Target’s inventory

Overstocking at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other big retailers are the latest unexpected red flag for what’s happening in the economy. It’s an about-face from the beginning of 2022, when things were economically pretty peachy. Too peachy, one could argue: People were buying so much stuff that our ports and terminals could barely handle the massive import volume. Companies were desperate for someone, anyone, to come work for them. And movie theaters, offices, planes and other locales many eschewed during the pandemic were poised to bounce back; the omicron wave appeared mild compared to previous bouts of the coronavirus.
RETAIL
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy