Salvation Army taking applications for Christmas assistance Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Salvation Army is taking applications for its Christmas Assistance Programs throughout the week.

From Oct. 11 – 15, families interested need to apply in-person from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The legal guardian is the only individual that may apply for a child, the Salvation Army said. Applications are taken by household. If more than one family is requesting assistance in the same home, they must apply together.

Families Receiving Government Assistance – documents to bring:

Photo ID (head of household/applicant)

Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household

Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent.

Proof of Government Assistance: Food Stamps, TANF, Unemployment, Housing, etc.

Lease or Mortgage Statement

Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14.

Families Not Receiving Government Assistance – documents to bring:

Photo ID (head of household/applicant)

Social Security Card or ITIN Card for all members of the household

Birth Certificates for all children under the age of 18- Custody papers will also be required if you are not a birth parent.

Clothing sizes for all children ages 0-14.

Proof of Income

Child Support- Households without both birth parents must show proof of child support. Proof can be obtained at the Allen County Clerks Office or Allen County Juvenile Center regardless of payment status (even if you have never filed for support).

Proof of expenses for the entire house- Utility bills, lease, rent receipts, phone, cable, medical, etc.

Lease or Mortgage Statement

“With community support, we look forward to helping all those in need throughout Fort Wayne this Christmas season. Please help us get the word out that now is the time to apply for assistance, so that we can help make this a Merry Christmas for everyone!” the Salvation Army said.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Salvation Army before Monday at 260-744-2311 or visit www.safortwayne.org .

