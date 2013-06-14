Read full article on original website
Carlos the Jackal Fast Facts
Check out CNN's Carlos the Jackal Fast Facts for a look at the life of one of the world's most wanted terrorists.
Iranian security forces arrest a woman for eating at restaurant in public without her hijab, family says
Iranian security forces arrested a woman after a photo of her and another woman eating at a Tehran restaurant without their head scarves was widely circulated online, her family said Friday. The photo emerged Wednesday showing the two women having breakfast at a cafe that, like most coffeehouses in Iran, is traditionally patronized by men.
They were tortured under Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos Snr. Now they fear their stories are being erased
When Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jnr. met US President Joe Biden in New York last week, there was an uncomfortable sense of deja vu for some older Filipinos.
Steps of a Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York were splashed with red paint
A Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York appears to have been defaced with red paint, following a similar incident in which the Russian Consulate was vandalized with red spray paint.
