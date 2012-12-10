Read full article on original website
Cracks appear among Iran elite as senior figure calls for hijab policing rethink
The first cracks have started to appear among Iran’s political elite over the country’s month-long women-led protests, with a senior figure calling for a re-examination of the enforcement of compulsory hijab law and an acknowledgment that the protests have deep political roots, and are not simply the product of US or Israeli agitation.
americanmilitarynews.com
Iranian state TV hack puts Supreme Leader in crosshairs, shows slain protesters
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Activists in Iran have disrupted a live state television broadcast by airing images and messages in support of continuing protests against the government and the country’s strict hijab law requiring women to wear head scarves.
Washington Examiner
Lack of defections proves Iran reformists' insincerity
As Iranian protests approach their one-month anniversary, the regime increasingly appears willing to take a page from the Syrian government’s playbook by unleashing tremendous violence. Public sources suggest casualties are now in the hundreds, but as the regime turns off cellphone and internet access, there is no knowing what is going on in smaller towns and faraway provinces. It is clear, however, that ordinary civilians are beginning to fight back against the security forces and paramilitary Basij.
Detained Americans Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about recent cases of foreign governments detaining US citizens.
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says
Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
Trump thought he'd be assassinated after he authorized the deadly drone strike that killed top Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani: book
Trump worried that he'd be assassinated by the Iranian government for authorizing a strike that killed the Iranian military commander. Trump told several of his Florida friends about his fears at a cocktail party, two journalists wrote in an upcoming book. In public, though, Trump bragged about the strike, saying...
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort
The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
msn.com
Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land
Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space
Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
Trump showed Taliban leader satellite picture of his house in threat to ‘obliterate’ him
Former President Donald Trump said that at one point when he was in the White House, he threatened one of the top members of the Taliban by sending him a satellite picture of his house and saying he would “obliterate” him. The conversation between Trump and Abdul Ghani...
Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut
Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
iheart.com
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
