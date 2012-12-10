As Iranian protests approach their one-month anniversary, the regime increasingly appears willing to take a page from the Syrian government’s playbook by unleashing tremendous violence. Public sources suggest casualties are now in the hundreds, but as the regime turns off cellphone and internet access, there is no knowing what is going on in smaller towns and faraway provinces. It is clear, however, that ordinary civilians are beginning to fight back against the security forces and paramilitary Basij.

