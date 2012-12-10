ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 4

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian state TV hack puts Supreme Leader in crosshairs, shows slain protesters

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Activists in Iran have disrupted a live state television broadcast by airing images and messages in support of continuing protests against the government and the country’s strict hijab law requiring women to wear head scarves.
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Lack of defections proves Iran reformists' insincerity

As Iranian protests approach their one-month anniversary, the regime increasingly appears willing to take a page from the Syrian government’s playbook by unleashing tremendous violence. Public sources suggest casualties are now in the hundreds, but as the regime turns off cellphone and internet access, there is no knowing what is going on in smaller towns and faraway provinces. It is clear, however, that ordinary civilians are beginning to fight back against the security forces and paramilitary Basij.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
Person
Christiane Amanpour
Person
Hassan Rouhani
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Hezbollah#Iranian#Afp#Iran Birth#Saborjhian#The Abadgaran Party#Supreme#Americans
Daily Mail

Iranian president says the 'Holocaust probably happened' but needs proper 'investigation' and then calls Israel 'malignant cancerous tumor' during 60 Minutes interview

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke out during his first interview with a Western reporter Sunday, telling 60 Minutes that Israel is a 'malignant cancerous tumor' and claiming the 'Holocaust probably happened' but it needs to 'be investigated and researched.'. President Ebrahim Raisi, whose full name is Ebrahīm Raʾīs al-Sādātī, 60,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Country
Egypt
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

Why Saudi Arabia defied the US over OPEC oil supply cut

Saudi officials insist that the kingdom must put its own economic interests ahead of domestic US political considerations. Still, US politicians are framing Saudi Arabia's move as a hostile act against that benefits Russia by filling its coffers with petrodollars as it wages war on Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy