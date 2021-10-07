CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042: How to play the open beta on Xbox, PS5 and PC

By Matthew Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frRvQ_0cHsGJz300

Battlefield 2042 , the latest gigantic warfare entry from EA and DICE, arrives on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox later this year.

After previous testing periods were only available to certain people, the open beta is now here and is available for everyone to play ahead of the official release.

The times you can play the beta will depend on which region you are in and if you have already pre-ordered the game.

There is also a pre-load period that is live now so you can download the beta ASAP and jump right in once it becomes playable.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How to pre-load Battlefield 2042 beta

To pre-load the beta on either Xbox or PlayStation you need to have either pre-ordered the game already (you will have been sent a pre-load code), or be a member of EA Play – Xbox Game Pass members get EA Play free so simply go into the EA Play store or download here .

If you’re playing on Steam, head to the game’s store page and scroll down to see the Open Beta section.

When is the Battlefield 2042 beta?

The Battlefield 2042 open beta runs from 6 October to 9 October 2021.

Those who pre-ordered the game or are EA Play members will be able to play early from October 6 at 12am PDT / 3am EDT / 8am BST, while the beta will open to everyone else on 8 October at 12am PDT / 3am EDT / 8am BST.

What is included on the Battlefield 2042 beta?

The BF2042 beta will include the game’s most famous mode, Conquest, which will be playable on the map Orbital which has featured in many of the game’s trailers – there is a big space rocket in the middle of the map.

There will also be access to several of the game’s “specialist” soldiers including Boris, Webster and Maria.

Battlefield 2042 is released on 9 November 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Halo Infinite's latest multiplayer beta is now live on Xbox and PC, open

The latest multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC has gone live today, and this time all Xbox gamers can participate. The beta client can be accessed from the Xbox Insider Hub app, and players can already play the Weapon Drills and Training mode (against bots) before the first social matchmaking session kicks off later today.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battlefield#Dice#Asap#Ea Play#Bst#Bf2042#Orbital
The Independent

How to play the Halo Infinite beta on Xbox this weekend

After a lengthy delay, the Halo Infinite release date is just around the corner. Developed by 343 Industries and released by Xbox Game Studios, the newest entry into the Halo franchise was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series S and Series X in November 2020.Before the full game arrives in December, however, Xbox players will have access to a full open beta or “flight” from 1 October – 4 October. Following previously closed and invite-only flight tests, this limited time beta is open to everyone.Here’s what you need to know.How to play the Halo Infinite beta on...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Roblox: How to play Squid Game on PC, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Xbox

Squid Game is the hottest show on Netflix right now, so, naturally, players are recreating it within Roblox. Popular content creators like PewDiePie and Moist Critical (penguinz0) are streaming the game on Twitch and uploading the highlights to YouTube. This has a lot of people wondering how to play Squid Game in Roblox. With that in mind, here’s the need-to-know info on playing Roblox Squid Games on PC, iPhone, iPad, Android, and Xbox.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Free-to-play battle royale Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Bucharest in collaboration with Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Craiova, Ubisoft Kyiv, and Ubisoft Odesa have announced free-to-play, large-scale, player-versus-player first-person shooter Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Luna. A release date was not announced. Here...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is there a Metroid Dread PS5, Xbox, and PC release date?

Is coming to PS5, Xbox, and PC? That’s the main question on the minds of Metroid fans hoping to experience the new game on the whole range of gaming platforms. While the series has traditionally been tied to Nintendo hardware, this new dawn for the franchise could be the perfect opportunity to welcome players on different consoles. Fear not, as we’ve got all the details on whether there is a Metroid Dread PS5, Xbox, and PC release date.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find a console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest if you want to enjoy Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and hundreds of other uniquely Nintendo games. The console has a bigger display, some nicer options for kickstands and of course it comes in a Stormtrooper-esque black and white color scheme if you can find it. That's the real kicker, being able to locate a Switch OLED if you missed the preorder. Today, the best place to find them is Best Buy. And unlike other consoles, a lot of locations have the console available for in-store pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles for October 2021

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Apple Appeals Epic Games Ruling

The Apple vs. Epic Games saga continues after the tech giant appealed a judge’s decision that allows developers to use in-app links allowing a company like Epic to circumvent App Store fees.
VIDEO GAMES
vgr.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Details Officially Announced

Coming one day after the dates for the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta were leaked online, DICE has today officially announced details and dates for the upcoming event, revealing that it will be taking place in early October. The event will be divided between an Early Access and public phase, between the 6th and 9th of October.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta Official PC System Requirements

EA and DICE have revealed the official PC system requirements for Battlefield 2042’s upcoming Open Beta. This Open Beta will launch for everyone on October 8th, and pre-load will be available on October 5th. According to the devs, PC gamers will at least need an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or...
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta : Full Schedule and Details

The Battlefield Open beta is set to kick off next week and below we have all the details you need to be involved. Prepare to jump in!. First, here is the official schedule from DICE and EA:. October 5th – pre-load begins at 7am UTC (8pm PST / 11pm EST...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The Independent

282K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy