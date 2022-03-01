Suggesting a catch-up meal at The Original Farmers Market at The Grove might induce some serious side-eye from your friends. Here’s how to do it right - go before 11am for breakfast when the market is just waking up and the throngs of tourists haven’t left their Santa Monica hotels yet. While there are several good breakfast options here, Michelina Artisan Boulanger stands out. This French bakery/counter is located in the heart of the market, but when you're here it still feels like you’re hanging out at a quiet sidewalk cafe. Order anything that catches your eye from the baked good case (the perfectly moist chocolate almond croissant is a favorite), a few tartines, and the silky Parisienne omelette.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO