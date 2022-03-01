ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adulis

By Rianne Shlebak
 2 days ago
Adulis is a spacious, homely, dinner-only spot on Brixton Road. And not only is it a casual place to get a weeknight...

Le Coin

For an easy special occasion brunch, or a daytime date powered by natural wine and herbs de Provence-infused omelettes, Fremont’s Le Coin is the French bistro you should seek out. Covered in a velvety mustard seed polka-dotted hollandaise, their eggs benedict with smoky thick-cut ham and a side of potatoes fried to the ideal shade of Pantone 18-0940 TCX is pretty mandatory. So is a round of mini apple fritters. But their breakfast sandwich, layered with pork belly, peppery arugula, pepperoncini, fresh radish, and runny fried eggs on a big seedy bun is great, too.
KoreaninSawtelle

If you’re looking for Korean food on Sawtelle in a slightly more upscale setting than nearby Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
Yakitoriya

Yakitoriya is one of our favorite low-key date spots in all of the city. It's a husband-and-wife-run skewer spot where you'll get about seven skwewers per person, ranging from simple things like eggplant and chicken thigh to more fun stuff, like gizzards, hearts, and skin. Their gyoza and other appetizers are great as well. Just know, you'll leave reeking of smoky meats.
Peanut Park Trattoria

This casual Italian restaurant in Little Italy is from the owners of Tempesta, one of our favorite sandwich and specialty shops in the city. Peanut Park’s menu has a variety of antipasta (the housemade focaccia with ‘nduja is wonderful), pastas, and mains like a crispy chicken parmesan that's covered by a blanket of cheese. It also has a large bar and very friendly service, which are two things that make it a great destination for post-work pasta and wine.
ScandinavianinAndersonville

This cash-only brunch spot delivers a respite from influencer ring lights and loaded french toast while highlighting Andersonville’s Swedish history. The quaint wooden space has a couple pieces of Viking artwork, blue and yellow chairs, and a menu with specialties like airy Swedish pancakes topped with lingonberry jam, smoky falukorv sausage, and meatballs with gravy. If you can’t decide what to get, order a combination plate. Not only is it the best way to try a bit of everything, but it also gives you the opportunity to publicly declare you want a “Swedish Tease.”
These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
Viva Goa

We’d go out of our way any day to get to Viva Goa. That’s because this casual spot is serving some of the best Indian food in town, let alone the neighborhood. They have perfectly cooked tandoori fish, rich curries, and a slightly sweet Navrattan korma, a mix of vegetables and curry. Get them all, and lots of naan to go with it. Viva Goa works well for takeout, but is also built for spontaneous weeknight dinners when your fridge is sad and empty—there’s rarely a wait, and you’ll probably make it out with leftovers.
The Tyger

The Tyger is from the people behind Chinese Tuxedo, and like that Chinatown party restaurant, this pan-Asian spot in Soho is usually filled with groups drinking colorful cocktails in a more-colorful dining room. From Phnom Penh fried chicken with lime and white pepper dipping sauce to spicy curry loaded with crispy confit duck and a not-quite-liquid, not-quite-solid coffee egg tart, everything on the menu is absolutely excellent. Bring a group, sit at a table near the retractable floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to Centre Street, and order as much of the menu as you can, colorful cocktails included.
BarinRussian Hill

Bar Iris looks like a hotel lounge mixed with a mid-century living room. In other words, this cocktail bar in Russian Hill is a fancy new drinking spot where you can sip high balls, rare whiskeys, and Japanese-inspired cocktails on a wingback chair. This place is also the sister bar to the Japanese fine dining restaurant Nisei (located right next door), which is basically your cue to order everything on the izakaya-style menu, like the perfect chicken karaage with black curry and the standout Japanese milk bread with creamy miso honey butter. Come here before dinner at Nisei, for a special occasion toast, or high stakes date nights.
JapaneseinSawtelle Japantown

If you’re looking for bar food on Sawtelle, Furaibo is your place. This izakaya is just like you’d find in Japan - a dark space with some separate tatami rooms, beer and sake glasses that will never be empty, and bite-sized food to make sure the beer doesn’t go to your head. It’s big and full of tables, so gather the crew, order multiple rounds of chicken wings, and come get a bit rowdy.
Wine BarinMission

Casual bars specializing in natural wine are popping up all over town these days. One to pay attention to is Buddy in the Mission. Cozy, chill, and beautifully designed, it’s an ideal place to drop in (they don’t take reservations), for a refreshing wine cocktail. Buddy also has a full food menu that’s both fancy and funky. We’re talking whole baby turnips with a flavorful smoked oyster ranch, tuna confit with a soft egg and a side of saltine crackers, and a hearty mortadella sandwich that will probably inspire you to sink into the comfy banquette and linger until closing time. This is one of our favorite places to meet up with friends for an hour to discuss culturally relevant things right now.
Fowl + Fare

Fowl + Fare is an Oakland-based pop-up that’s making a fantastic fried chicken sandwich. Their version comes with a nicely fried, juicy thigh, a creamy, crunchy pear slaw, pickles, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun (if you want an extra kick, order the citric hot). You can also have your fried chicken in loaded fries form, or with charred lemon pepper sauce—check their Instagram for menu updates. Fowl + Fare is currently operating out of The Lodge on Piedmont Ave.
El Panadero Bakery

Most panaderías specialize in cakes, cookies, and breads - as they should. But I’m giving this spot a shout-out for their avena (oatmeal). Seriously, it’s thick, milky, sweet, and made with entire cinnamon sticks. And served in a paper coffee cup. I love that. The Washington Heights Domincan cake spot also makes a creamy dulce de leche cake so good that you’ll grab a second slice for Future You, and they’ll be glad you did. Get that, some tres leches or flan, and if you are feeling something savory, a giant toasted jamón y queso sandwich.
Natraliart Jamaican Restaurant

Serving the Mid-City area for over 35 years, Natraliart is one of the oldest Jamaican restaurants in LA - and also one of the very best. The menu is stacked with tremendous dishes like oxtails, saltfish, and curry shrimp, but for us, the jerk chicken will always be the star of the show. Unlike many spots on this list, Natraliart doesn’t lean on a heavy marinade or sauce to carry the dish - it’s the chicken itself that does the talking here. Tender, perfectly cooked meat with a smoky-spice flavor that’ll stay on your lips for hours, the jerk chicken at Natraliart should be on everyone’s priority list.
Taiyakiya

In the buzz of Chinatown’s Newport Court, it can be hard to settle on just one ice cream spot. But sadly, one ice cream is the socially acceptable amount, so if you do pick one, pick this one. This little Japanese dessert shop specialises in taiyako—a fish-shaped cake filled with things like peanut butter and Nutella, or their rose lychee soft serve. It’s all very Instagram-worthy, with menu items like rainbow unicorn and little mermaid fish ice creams. But you should know that these desserts actually taste as good as they look. We love their vanilla soft serve with oreo dust and brown sugar tapioca, but that rose lychee soft serve is a very close second.
Michelina Artisan Boulanger

Suggesting a catch-up meal at The Original Farmers Market at The Grove might induce some serious side-eye from your friends. Here’s how to do it right - go before 11am for breakfast when the market is just waking up and the throngs of tourists haven’t left their Santa Monica hotels yet. While there are several good breakfast options here, Michelina Artisan Boulanger stands out. This French bakery/counter is located in the heart of the market, but when you're here it still feels like you’re hanging out at a quiet sidewalk cafe. Order anything that catches your eye from the baked good case (the perfectly moist chocolate almond croissant is a favorite), a few tartines, and the silky Parisienne omelette.
Top Round Roast Beef

You know Top Round as "that place on Wilshire you always drive by." From the outside, it's a kitschy '50s-style roast beef stand that looks as if it's been untouched since Truman was president. But on the inside, it's, well... exactly that. We love how unabashedly average their roast beef sandwiches are (even smothered in cheese), and the way their frozen custard always seems to hit the spot. You order at the window, then find a seat at one of the large red tables where the paint's peeling off.
Stevie's Creole Cafe

This Creole cafe serves what just might be the Holy Grail of LA gumbo. The roux is dark, rich, and impossibly silky. It’s thick enough to coat a spoon and packs just the right amount of heat - enough to remind you that it’s there, but never so hot that it overwhelms the rest of the flavors at work here. And the meat - we’re talking juicy, plump pieces of shrimp, crab, and sausage - comes well-seasoned, making for a properly hearty stew. Served over a bed of white rice and with some French bread, this is the kind of comforting, nourishing meal you need to get you through the cold winter days - or what passes for cold here in LA. Oh, and the smoky fried chicken is incredible, too.
AmericaninPico Robertson

Paper Or Plastik is a true all-day spot, open from 7am-10pm, which makes it the ideal spot to work or catch up with a friend in an extremely in-between part of town. This cafe has multiple levels, with both quiet corners and busy main sections of the dining room. We like the food best in the daytime, when you can get things like a smoked salmon and avocado tartine, a beer-battered fried chicken sandwich, and a surprisingly good Brussels sprouts and kabocha grain bowl, but the pasta selection at night is solid, too. They've got live music most nights starting at 8pm.
