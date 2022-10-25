Related
Lavaux Wine Bar
It’s kind of hard to find really great fondue in NYC, but The Lavaux is good enough to make up for that fact. This traditional Swiss restaurant in the West Village has an array of cozy things, like a window table that’s literally inside of an enclosed ski lift car, a weathered wooden table with a built-in bread slicer, and enough copper bowls to make Julia Child jealous. You’ll want to get fondue here, obviously, and you should enhance it with a cheese and charcuterie board. There’s also an impressive selection of Swiss wines.
Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails
With all the congestion and construction, we understand why you’ve avoided Midtown lately. But if exciting restaurants like Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails keep at it, you’ll want to return. The signature eatery at the new Kimpton Shane Hotel, Hartley doesn’t just look the part—the stylish lobby establishment has light wood floors, black leather banquettes, and a lively connected bar—but its tastes are on point, too. Small plates like skillet cornbread (please liberally apply the sweet tomato jam) and fried chicken skin cracklins illustrate a sophisticated kitchen that isn’t ashamed of its Southern roots. By the time your fork touches sorghum butter-topped carrots and roasted chicken that’s been brined in sweet tea, you realize the cooks are just showing off.
Pork Store Cafe
When you wake up with a strong desire to faceplant into some eggs and toast, Pork Store Cafe is the answer. At this breakfast and lunch spot in the Haight, corned beef hash, omelettes, and pancakes are hearty enough to feed a pack of coyotes, ten times over. While the food won’t blow your mind, this spot gets the job done, especially if said “job” means soaking up any residual margarita sloshing around in your stomach from the night before. But at least the coffee never stops coming. Service inside this casual place filled with colorful Haight-Ashbury posters and quirky paintings of pigs doing diner things is efficient, and you can also walk in wearing anything from slides and socks to a full-on wearable blanket.
Indian Kitchen Lovash
The menu at South Street’s Indian Kitchen Lovash is long–we’re talking Samuel L. Jackson’s filmography long–so it truly has something for everyone. Bring a group of friends here and pass around lavash wraps packed with ground lamb and bits of green pepper, paneer tikka masala drenched in a mint sauce, or spicy potatoes coated in a tamarind chutney. This casual BYOB is rarely packed, so it can be your go-to for a spur-of-the-moment dinner with fragrant biryani, rich curries, and golden butter chicken drumsticks as big as a toddler’s Fisher-Price baseball bat.
Casa Potin Bakery
Casa Potin has been pumping out excellent Cuban bakery classics in a tiny plaza across the Sedano’s on Palm Ave since before they started working on the Palmetto. The croquetas de la casa, a traditional ham croqueta, is a staple of any good Cuban bakery. At Potin, they are so good they sell out by the afternoon. Their pizza pastel (a pastry layered with minced ham, cream cheese, and tomato sauce) is soft, crunchy, salty, and sweet all at once. The corner pieces are the best because you get maximum flakiness. The most important thing about Casa Potin is that they have, without a doubt, the best Cuban bread in the city. The crust is crisp but light, the inside is doughy, and the smell is so intoxicating you will want to stick your face in it. This actually makes for a refreshing morning facial, so wake up early for a loaf fresh out of the oven and add this to your skincare routine.
Popculture
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Woman Denied Seating at a Restaurant For Being Alone
TikToker Sunshine Chavez posted a viral clip where she purportedly was denied service from a Korean restaurant because she was eating alone. A Los Angeleno blog stated that many all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurants don't allow for solo diners, which is why the author of this particular blog was willing to drive an hour to Simi Valley in order to get some grub.
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
"It Often Has The Biggest Markup On The Menu": Restaurant And Fast Food Workers Are Spilling Insider Secrets That Customers Would Probably Never Guess
"At virtually all fast food places, it's the only thing that is fresh and 'healthy' — aka not premade, bagged, and/or frozen."
Lipton Ice Tea Just Announced A New Drink Only For Adults
The hard beverage market has been around for a while now, with products like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Smirnoff Ice stocking grocery shelves and alcohol stores with a dizzying variety of flavors. Mashed released its own ranking of popular Mike's Hard Lemonade flavors in case you want to see how Blackberry Pear stacks up against Pineapple Mandarin and so forth.
seventeen.com
Chick-fil-A Salad Dressings Are Coming To A Store Near You
Chick-fil-A has apparently heard our cries. The fast food chain's assortment of salad dressings will soon be available in select grocery stores starting this month. The company has graciously bottled up four of its most popular dressings, including Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Square Pie Guys
The Ghirardelli Square outpost of Square Pie Guys is the perfect place to enjoy textbook-sized Detroit-style pizzas while staring out at views of Alcatraz. There are massive windows overlooking the water, a patio in front, and, of course, square slices spilling over with gooey mozzarella. Lined with crispy cheddar cheese edges, the crust is somehow light and fluffy despite looking like a brick. The menu is the same as their SoMa and Oakland locations, and full of hits across the board. The classic 6x8 topped with exactly 48 pepperoni cups should be on the table, as should their fully loaded vodka pie with pulled pork, pineapple, and jalapeño. Plenty of beer and wine are also on hand for when you kick back and take in the waterfront setting.
Guero's Taco Bar
There are a lot of reasons to visit Guero’s, a Tex-Mex spot on South Congress, but unfortunately the food isn’t one of them. You’re here for the massive Oak Garden in the back—where you can sit in the shade of century-old oak trees and listen to live music by local musicians, with a cold beer in hand.
Famous 4th Street Delicatessen
If breakfast for you means a bagel stacked with smoked fish, you should start your morning at Famous 4th Street Delicatessen. The Jewish deli is one of the best in Philly, and definitely our favorite place for brunch in Queen Village. They don’t take reservations, but there’s no one in town stacking corned beef higher or spreading cream cheese thicker. It can get as loud and busy on weekend mornings as 30th Street Station, but you can always order your enormous pastrami specials, challah French toast, or matzah ball soup to go.
Karma Restaurant
With a large buffet and plenty of tables, Old City’s Karma Restaurant and Bar is a casual place where you can pack your plate with fish pakora, tandoori roti, and shrimp malabar, and never feel rushed. They have an a la carte menu as well, but whether you’re standing in line or ordering from the menu, the section to pay attention to is the biryani. Each spoonful is fluffy, spice-rubbed, and filled with juicy cubes of chicken or lamb. There’s lots of colorful abstract art, a small bar, and windows that look out on an always busy 2nd Street, perfect for people-watching.
Chezchez
The potato puffs from this aperitif-focused cocktail bar in the Mission are so good you’ll contemplate getting a stick-and-poke tattoo of them on your inner thigh. They’re golden-brown and delicate, like bite-sized donut holes, and feel like you’re sinking your teeth into a cloud. Life-altering potato puffs aside, this relaxed, neutral-toned spot from the Trick Dog people also has tinned fish, seasonal crudités, caviar, and other fancy bar snacks to go with an extensive menu of negronis, bloodies, and spritzes. Kick back at one of their outdoor tables to kill an hour before dinner nearby, or whenever you feel like downing a wine cooler slushy in five minutes flat.
Beyond Meat debuts steak meat alternative
Beyond Meat on Monday debuted its newest meat alternative, hoping to juice its sales during a tumultuous time for the plant-based food maker. Driving the news: The company introduced Beyond Steak, saying the plant-based product is "designed to deliver the juicy, tender and delicious bite of seared steak tips." Sales...
Fishmonger
If you’re a transplant from a city with a waterfront, then you know the magic of ordering a speedy, prepared lunch while picking up a couple filets or a whole fish to take home. The Fishmonger in Virginia Highland brings that experience to the A, delivering the freshness and quality of an expensive seafood restaurant with the casual quickness of a Captain D’s.
Costco Kirkland Vs. Brand Name Vodka: Which Is Better?
Should you buy brand name vodka or Costco Kirkland it?. Costco’s Kirkland Signature Vodka has a somewhat cult following. Some say Costco liquor is as good or some people claim that the liquor at Costco is better than the brand-name vodka.
Monkey Bar
Founded in the 1930s, Monkey Bar has changed hands a few times over the years (such as in 2009, when it was bought by Graydon Carter). The newest iteration—from the team behind Au Cheval and 4 Charles Prime Rib—feels especially promising. This old-school Midtown restaurant still has a big sunken dining room that features plush red booths and a wraparound mural of Jazz Age celebrities, but the menu is brand new. Hearty and unpretentious, the food includes everything from pasta and fried chicken to steakhouse staples like a dry-aged porterhouse. Notably, they serve the same cheese-smothered burger that you’ll find at Au Cheval, and you should eat one in the walk-in-only tavern area, where there are a few tables and booths alongside plenty of monkey-themed decor.
