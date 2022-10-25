Casa Potin has been pumping out excellent Cuban bakery classics in a tiny plaza across the Sedano’s on Palm Ave since before they started working on the Palmetto. The croquetas de la casa, a traditional ham croqueta, is a staple of any good Cuban bakery. At Potin, they are so good they sell out by the afternoon. Their pizza pastel (a pastry layered with minced ham, cream cheese, and tomato sauce) is soft, crunchy, salty, and sweet all at once. The corner pieces are the best because you get maximum flakiness. The most important thing about Casa Potin is that they have, without a doubt, the best Cuban bread in the city. The crust is crisp but light, the inside is doughy, and the smell is so intoxicating you will want to stick your face in it. This actually makes for a refreshing morning facial, so wake up early for a loaf fresh out of the oven and add this to your skincare routine.

1 DAY AGO