‘My husband sprung a prenup on me days before the wedding. Is this normal?’

During the pandemic, my wife went on strike. She barely cooks, and I don’t remember when she last plugged in the iron or emptied the bin. We’ve always had a clear division of responsibilities – I work full-time, she’s in charge of our home – but she’s not keeping her side of the bargain. I thought it was pandemic blues, but recently she declared she’s very happy – I almost exploded. It’s frustrating that she seems content to watch the telly or potter in the garden, rather than doing anything of substance. How do I get back the woman I married? — Non-slob.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 18 DAYS AGO