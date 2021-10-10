CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

‘My husband sprung a prenup on me days before the wedding. Is this normal?’

By Quentin Fottrell
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A divorce lawyer tells the Moneyist what to do in a situation such as this.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 34

Dale Solomon
7d ago

a prenup is usually accompanied by a full accounting of net worth, so that the party signing it has full knowledge of what they're giving up. A prenup will usually contain language that such financials were provided and considered before signing the document. bride will need to check with an Atty in her state to ascertain whether the prenup is binding without the financials or whether the timing couldbe considered duress. I'm not opposed to prenups but itneeds tobedone the right way, both legally and ethically.

Reply
7
patriot46097
7d ago

If you love him and plan on fulfiling your marriage vows of "till death do us part"...why does a prenup matter? The fact your worried about signing it should be a major red flag.....TO HIM

Reply(19)
9
LagrangePoint
7d ago

Do one of your own with an infidelity clause. He cheats, you get it all. Fair enough.

Reply(1)
16
Related
Tara Blair Ball

On not regretting cheating on my husband

Sometimes the only way we can leave is the coward’s way. The proper way to leave any relationship is through having a conversation with the other person. You tell them it’s not working for you. You’re clear and concise. You’re even kind. You and they settle whatever needs to be settled. You part ways, officially break-up, respectful of the good times you shared together and what you learned.
Tracey Folly

A coworker said, 'Leave your husband'

If your husband beats you, leave him or shut up. A couple holds hands and walks through a field.Photo by Jonathan Borba from Pexels. I was married to an abusive man, and everyone knew about it. Most people didn’t find out because they saw the abuse for themselves. They found out because I wouldn’t stop talking about it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Jones Company#Marriage
Tracey Folly

My husband didn't invite me on vacation

I begged him to invite me and promised I wouldn’t say, ‘Yes.’. I didn’t want to go to Florida. My husband didn’t want me to go to Florida. Clearly, there wasn’t a problem. We were both on the same page. There was only one, well, problem. I wanted to be invited. That was it. Easy peasy. Except it wasn’t so easy, after all.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
Telegraph

I found out my husband had incurable cancer on our wedding day

Looking at Stuart on our wedding day, I was filled with happiness. We were in Sorrento, on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, surrounded by family and friends, the scent of lemon wafting on the hot breeze. Clichéd as it sounds, I really did feel complete. I tried the best I could to enjoy every moment and ignore the creeping sense of fear at what Stuart and I both knew was to come.
RELATIONSHIPS
kiss951.com

Newlyweds Charge Guests For Wedding Cake and I’m Not Mad At It

When it’s your wedding, you get to make the rules, but one bride and groom have taken that to an extreme. In a post on Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” section, a guest from their wedding shares the ridiculous text he got from the bride. He explains that at the event, guests were told they had to pay $5 for their piece of wedding cake and if you think that’s bad, hang on.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

My husband didn't want to marry me, and I don't blame him

In retrospect, I wish he hadn’t gone through with it. My husband didn’t want to marry me. How do I know? He was hours late for our wedding ceremony, and he told me his best man had spent the evening trying to convince him to leave the state without notifying me. Furthermore, he’d seriously considered taking that advice.
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Husband's surprise offspring upends marriage

My good friend just found out that her husband has a grown child he's never known about. This person was born many years before my friend and her husband even knew each other. He was not in a relationship with the mother of this child. My friend is shattered. She...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to any sort...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

I want to vacation without my husband — what does that say about my marriage?

Caroline Moss is an author and host of the podcast "Gee Thanks, Just Bought It," which helps people find the products they need to make life easier, better and more productive. Now with this column, "Asking for a Friend," she's helping people with the advice they need to make life easier, better and more productive. To submit a question, email us at tmrwadvice@nbcuni.com or click here.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

15 Things to Say to Your Cheating Husband

Although any marriage does come with its fair share of good times and difficult times, there are just some obstacles that may question the long-term potential of the partnership. Infidelity is one such obstacle. Have you recently found out that your husband is cheating on you? Are you feeling lost...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

My wife has gone on housework strike. What should I do?

During the pandemic, my wife went on strike. She barely cooks, and I don’t remember when she last plugged in the iron or emptied the bin. We’ve always had a clear division of responsibilities – I work full-time, she’s in charge of our home – but she’s not keeping her side of the bargain. I thought it was pandemic blues, but recently she declared she’s very happy – I almost exploded. It’s frustrating that she seems content to watch the telly or potter in the garden, rather than doing anything of substance. How do I get back the woman I married? — Non-slob.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband will never know I forgave him

It was my parting gift upon his sudden tragic death. A happy couple smiles on their wedding day.Photo by Min An from Pexels. When my husband and I got married, we were still years away from being able to drink legally. That’s how young we were. I was incredibly immature. He was wise beyond his years — not in a good way. By the time I met him when he was fifteen, he’d already been in and out of drug and alcohol rehab several times. It didn’t work.
Tara Blair Ball

Divorce-proofing your marriage

If I’d known how awful divorce was going to feel, I wouldn’t have gotten married to my first husband. I absolutely would have ended that relationship before we got married.
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Relationship is in receivership

I dated my boyfriend for 18 months before deciding to move in with him. I'm in my 60s and he is in his early 70s. When I moved in, he gave me his credit card. He said that I was to write down what I spent, and then we would each pay half of the total.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy