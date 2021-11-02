CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Summer Walker Taps Cardi B, SZA, Lil Durk and More for New Album ‘Still Over It’

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqykC_0cHGb4ZM00

UPDATE (11/2): Summer Walker has released the full track list for her upcoming second album, Still Over It . The 20-track project will boast a handful of guests including SZA, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams and the Neptunes, Omarion, Ari Lennox and JT from City Girls , who appeared on the first single, “Ex for a Reason.” The LP will also open with a track, “Bitter,” featuring narration from Cardi B, and close with “Ciara’s Prayer,” featuring narration from Ciara. The full track list is below.

**

Summer Walker has announced her sophomore album Still Over It , which will arrive on November 5th. In a trailer teasing the album, the R&B singer recreates the cover of her Over It album.

The flashback clip features Walker on a phone call with a then-incarcerated JT of City Girls dated from two years ago to the date. Walker discusses troubles in her relationship, and they talk about their excitement for when JT gets out so they can hang, hinting at the possibility of an upcoming collaboration.

Last week, Walker teased that her second album would be coming soon. In a video Walker tweeted , she said she had planned to give details about her upcoming LP on the red carpet during the BET Hip-Hop Awards, but that she was denied entry due to “Covid restrictions.” In since-deleted social media posts, Walker had shared several anti-vaxx messages, as Hot New Hip Hop reports. So, she instead appeared in a parking lot and shared a projection on a building that read “summer walker album #2 coming november.”

Still Over It follows her debut LP, Over It , which arrived on this date in 2019 and landed at Number 38 on Rolling Stone ’s 50 Best Albums of 2019 list.

Still Over It Track List

1. “Bitter” (Narration by Cardi B)
2. “Ex For A Reason” (with JT from City Girls)
3. “No Love” (with SZA)
4. “Throw It Away”
5. “Reciprocate”
6. “You Don’t Know Me”
7. “Circus”
8. “Insane”
9. “Constant Bullshit”
10. “Switch A Nigga Out”
11. “Unloyal” (with Ari Lennox)
12. “Closure”
13. “Toxic” (featuring Lil Durk)
14. “Dat Right There” (with Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes)
15. “Screwin” (with Omarion)
16. “Broken Promises”
17. “Session 33”
18. “4th Baby Mama (Prelude)”
19. “4th Baby Mama”
20. “Ciara’s Prayer” (Narration by Ciara)

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Drake’s Black and White Video for ‘Knife Talk’

Drake has dropped a music video for his track “Knife Talk.” The clip, directed by Pablo Rochat, draws on old black and white horror movie footage, including shots of zombies and talking dolls. “Knife Talk,” co-produced by Metro Boomin and Peter Lee Johnson, appeared on Drake’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which arrived in September. Drake teased the new video on Instagram ahead of its release. Drake originally announced last October that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021, but the album was ultimately delayed. The LP marks Drake’s first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion, although he’s tided fans over with releases like his 2019 compilation, Care Package, 2020 mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes and three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which arrived in March. Certified Lover Boy has topped the RS Charts since its release. Last month, the release became the fifth album in RS 200 history to spend a month straight atop the RS 200.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott Drops Two New Songs ‘Escape Plan’ and ‘Mafia’

Travis Scott has dropped two new songs, “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The tracks come the night before his third installment of Astroworld Fest commences. Scott headlines the event that runs Nov. 5-6 at Minute Maid Park in Houston with appearances from Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more artists. Scott teased the track on Thursday, sharing its tabloid-styled cover art. The magazine on Scott’s cover is called Weekly World Truths, a seeming nod to the defunct tabloid Weekly World News, which featured fictional “news”-mimicking cover stories dealing in the supernatural. The artwork appears to feature a Weekly World News-inspired “bat boy” version of Scott and the sensationalized headlines include “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?,” “The True Dystopia Is Here!” and “When the End Arrives Its Really the Beginning.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott) Over the summer, Scott teased “Escape Plan,” performing it and delivering presave QR codes via drone for Rolling Loud attendees.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bobby Shmurda Unleashes Another New Song ‘Splash’

A week after releasing his latest single “Cartier Lens,” Bobby Shmurda has dropped another new track, “Splash.” The Brooklyn rapper continues to unleash new music at a prolific pace since his release from prison in February — he spent six years behind bars on weapon and conspiracy charges — and “Splash” marks his latest salvo, a rapid-fire, two-minute track that serves as another reminder of his talents until his next big project. While Shmurda remains under community supervision until February 2026, the rapper has made plenty of live appearances in recent weeks, including stops at Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain gig at Madison Square Garden, the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, and, most recently, a set at the Rolling Loud New York festival outside Citi Field. Upon his return to the stage at Rolling Loud in Miami in July, Rolling Stone wrote of the appearance, “His story has been one of many heart-wrenching tales of hip-hop behind bars, and the well-loved Brooklynite was met with the reception he deserved. Bobby didn’t save all the admiration for himself, either. He honored Rowdy Rebel, his friend, and collaborator, with a performance of their timeless New York party-starter ‘Computers.’”
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Sza
Person
Ari Lennox
Person
Omarion
Person
Summer Walker
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Ciara
Person
Cardi B
thatgrapejuice.net

She’s Coming! Cardi B Previews New Album to Record Label [Video]

Cardi B‘s long-awaited sophomore album looks like it’ll be arriving soon. The femcee, who has scorched the charts over the last year with chart-toppers such as ‘WAP’ and ‘Up’ (as well as Normani collaboration ‘Wild Side’), has had fans waiting with bated breath for her second LP. Indeed, it’s been...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Summer Walker Previews Collab With Ari Lennox, “Unloyal,” Ahead Of ‘Still Over It’ Release

Summer Walker’s Still Over It will be available for fans in less than 24 hours, but in an intimate chat with fans on Instagram Live Wednesday night (Nov. 3), she previewed “Unloyal,” her collaboration with Ari Lennox. On the mid-tempo, jazz-like ballad—slightly reminiscent of Erykah Badu’s “Call Tyrone”— Walker sings, “I ain’t taking your s**t today (no)/I ain’t taking your s**t tomorrow (no)/We can do it my way/No, I ain’t, No, I ain’t stickin’ round no more/Because you just wanna play with my heart…” It’s a song that would’ve been perfect on Insecure.  The Atlanta singer revealed she considers it to be her...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Summer Walker and SZA’s New Song “No Love”

Summer Walker has released her second album, Still Over It (via LVRN/Interscope). The record includes Walker’s recent single “Ex for a Reason” (featuring City Girls’ JT), as well as a new collaboration with SZA called “No Love,” produced by ForTheNight and Sonni. Hear it below. Still Over It is Walker’s...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jt#City Girls#Reciprocate
valleyrecord.com

Lil Durk Tickets

For 28-year-old American rapper Durk Derrick Banks, who goes by the name Lil Durk, singing comes naturally to him. So, when he stepped into the industry in 2011 with two singles, I’ma Hitta and Sneak Dissin, he immediately managed to amass a huge fanbase. Now that he’s all set to hit the road with the Lil Durk tour, you shouldn’t be surprised if fans are screaming with joy! Well, if you are one of these enthusiastic fans, you need to ensure that you book Lil Durk Tickets immediately before others beat you to it.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Summer Walker Share’s ‘Still Over It’ Tracklist, Black Twitter Is Excited

Despite the leaves changing colors, it feels like Summer SZN to many who have been waiting for singer-songwriter Summer Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (Nov. 2), the Atlanta-born performer confirmed the official tracklist and features, quickly getting reactions from patient fans. “OFFICIAL TRACKLIST FOR...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker & SZA Team Up For Highly Anticipated Track, “No Love”

Fans of Summer Walker have been long awaiting her latest release, Still Over It, and now that it’s arrived, we can’t get enough. The R&B vocalist has teamed up with the likes of Cardi B, JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell, Omarion, and Ciara. On the project’s third track,...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Promises 'Anthems & No Skips' On New Album '7220'

After dropping a collab album with Lil Baby titled The Voice of the Heroes and taking the project on tour, Lil Durk is ready to go back on his solo tip. Lil Durk recently posted an image to his social media pages that revealed his next solo project. In the...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

London On Da Track & Young Thug React To Summer Walker's "Still Over It"

Fans expected Summer Walker to put all of her feelings about her breakup with London On Da Track into her music, but not everyone was ready for Still Over It. The former couple once touted their romance on social media for all to see and London even acted as executive producer of Summer's debut studio album, Over It. The record topped the charts and the singer's team is hoping that this latest effort will do the same.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Announces New Album "7220"

Chicago rapper Lil Durk closed out 2020 by releasing his album The Voice, and it looks like he's planning on dropping another solo project before the end of 2021. According to a recent social media post on the rapper's Instagram account, he's currently working on a new album, revealing its title this week.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Surprises Fans With New Song "Lion Eyes"

Lil Durk has been having himself a phenomenal year from a musical standpoint and with every new release, fans find themselves asking for even more. The artist has been through a lot and he always puts that pain into his music. On Friday, Lil Durk surprised his fans with an emotional-sounding song called "Lion Eyes," which speaks to the trials and tribulations that one would go through if they lived the gang lifestyle.
MUSIC
themiamihurricane.com

Summer Walker confronts romantic relationship controversy heads-on with “Still Over It”

After “Still Over It,” the world needs a public apology from London on Da Track. On Nov. 5, the two year anniversary of her debut single “Over It,” Atlanta R&B singer Summer Walker released her follow-up album “Still Over It” through LVRN and Interscope Records. The album consists of twenty tracks, including the lead single “Ex For A Reason” featuring J.T. of the Miami-native female rap-duo City Girls. The project additionally features collaborations from Cardi B, Pharrell Williams and the Neptunes, Ari Lennox, Omarion, Ciara and SZA.
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy