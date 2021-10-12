CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Get help with mental health issues

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2UFu_0cGvRZK000 Navigating during this time of uncertainty can be stressful and upsetting to many. Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression or are experiencing a crisis, we have resources that can help. See below for more information that can help you find an ally and get help:

Calm blog

Learn about mindfulness, the power of a good night's sleep, and cultivating a healthier and happier life.

California Peer-Run Warm Line

Get immediate, free support. By phone at 1-855-845-7415 or online chat. The Warm Line aims to be a highly accessible, low-threshold mental health resource that people can use to seek support before they've reached the crisis point, in the hope that support now will prevent crisis later.

Child Mind Institute

is dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders by giving them the help they need to thrive. We're the leading independent nonprofit in children's mental health, operating three Mission Areas that work together for greater impact: Care, Education and Science. Financial aid is available for qualifying families.

According to National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI): Mental illness affects everyone. Nearly 60 million Americans experience a mental health condition every year. Regardless of race, age, religion or economic status, mental illness impacts the lives of at least one in four adults and one in 10 children across the United States.

COVID-19 Mental Health Resources

California Resources for emotional support and well-being

Resources for emotional support and well-being that provides a collection of ways to find a mental health providers, emergency hotlines and other supports.

Manage stress for health

Additionally, the California Surgeon General's Playbook: Stress Relief during COVID-19 and the California Surgeon General's Playbook: Stress Relief for Caregivers and Kids during COVID-19 are simple guides that offer information and tips on how to help reduce stress hormones during this challenging time.

Local Mental Health Resources

Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services

Phone: 1 (800) 704-0900

Suicide and Crisis Hotline 24/7: 1 (855) 278-4204

National Alliance on Mental Illness: Sonoma County

WARMLINE (866-906-6264) Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

California Department of Health Care Services

is the backbone of California's health care safety net, helping millions of low-income and disabled Californians each and every day.

County Mental Health Plan Contact List

From the California Department of Health Care Services, look for your county to get a 1-800 service number to reach your local Mental Health Plan.

Crisis Support Services of Alameda County

24-hour Crisis Line: 1-800-309-2131

Text SAFE TO 20121: Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Support Groups contact Clinical Director: Devah DeFusco, LMFT 510-420-2475

Counseling Services Program: 1-800-260-0094

California Peer-Run Warm Line

The Warm Line is 24/7 emotional & mental health support and referrals for anyone in California looking for help.

Phone: 1-855-845-7415

Buckelew Programs , serving the North Bay, including the rich history of Family Service Agency of Marin and Helen Vine Recovery Center. (Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Mendocino Counties)

24/7 Suicide Hotline: (415) 499-1100

24/7 Grief Counseling: (415) 499-1195

To make an appointment call: (415) 491-5700

Contra Costa Crisis Center

Crisis and Suicide: 800-833-2900

Crisis Text: text "HOPE" to 20121

M-F 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Grief: 800-837-1818

Crisis Stabilization Unit - Edgewood Center for Children and Families

Main Line: 415-682-3278

Referrals are accepted 24/7

The Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) evaluates and triages children and youth (ages 5-17) who are experiencing acute psychiatric symptoms or a mental health crisis.

San Francisco Suicide Prevention's 24-hour Crisis Line provides immediate crisis intervention and emotional support to everyone who calls or texts.

Crisis Line: 415-781-0500 or 1-800-273-8255

Crisis Text Line: 24/7 Confidential Support, Text MYLIFE to 741741

San Francisco Comprehensive Child Crisis Line: 415-970-3800

Email: Youth@sfsuicide.org

Sonoma County Crisis Stabilization Unit

Phone: 707-576-8181

Suicide Prevention Resource Center

The nation's only federally supported resource center devoted to advancing the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention. SPRC provides technical assistance, training, and materials to increase the knowledge and expertise of suicide prevention practitioners and other professionals serving people at risk for suicide. Phone: (415) 921-8850

Star Vista

Mental health services organization serving San Mateo County.

24/7 hotline: 650-579-0350

Text: "BAY" to 741741

Phone (650) 591-9623

Asian Mental Health Collective offers low-cost mental health services for Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Children's Health Council provides best-in-class learning and mental health services to families from diverse backgrounds regardless of language, location or ability to pay.

For English, call 650-688-3625

For Spanish, call 650-688-3650

Asian Americans for Community Involvement Behavioral Health offers linguistically and culturally sensitive services that help clients overcome barriers to care.

Asian Health Services serves and advocates for the medically underserved, including the immigrant and refugee Asian community, and ensures equal access to health care services regardless of income, insurance status, language, or culture.

National Mental Health Resources

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

1-800-273-8255

For TTY Users: Use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255

American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Give An Hour

Develops national networks of volunteers capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions that arise within our society. Current services available for U.S. troops and families as well as those affected by a natural disaster or man-made trauma.

The Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress (CSTS)

One of the nation's oldest and most highly regarded, academic-based organizations dedicated to advancing trauma-informed knowledge, leadership and methodologies. They have multiple resources, facts sheets, and education and training programs

OK2Talk

Need to talk? 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Living with mental illness may sometimes leave you feeling hopeless and alone. Often, you may not know what's wrong or you may even feel like you've done something wrong. Even when you do understand what's happening, you may find it hard to talk about what you're going through with friends and family. The stigma associated with having a mental illness often makes it hard to talk openly about your feelings and experiences. We want you to know that help is available.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Call the NAMI Helpline: 1-800-950-6264

In a Crisis? Text NAMI to 741741

California Coalition for Youth

24-HOUR CRISIS HOTLINE FOR TEENS 12-24: 1-800-843-5200

If you are a teen or young adult experiencing emotional trauma, or are feeling any stress, anger, or any other problem, the California Coalition for youth has both a 24 hour hotline as well as a chat service if you prefer to communicate via text. CA Coalition is committed to connecting youth to mental health services that work for them.

Email: info@calyouth.org

Daly City Youth Health Services: Free mental health clinic

DCYHS is committed to making sure mental health is accessible to some of the people who need it the most- teens and youth. They provide counseling for abuse, addiction, anxiety, trouble with peers/teachers, even if you just need someone to talk to.

If you or a loved one are dealing with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.

TAKE ACTION: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal

And this list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.

If you're looking for help with bullying or teen mental health, click here for a list of resources .

Crisis Hotlines

Napa County: Mental Health Crisis Services

24 Hour Mental Health Crisis Hotline: (707) 253-4711

Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-843-5200

Sonoma County Department of Health Services: Suicide Prevention

North Bay Suicide Prevention hotline is a toll-free, confidential 24/7 suicide prevention hotline (1-855-587-6373)

24 Hour Emergency Mental Health Hotline: (800) 746-8181.

Grief Resources for Children & Teens

Kara: Grief Support for Children, Teens, Families & Adults

Kara provides comprehensive grief support, crisis intervention and education to individuals and communities facing the difficult realities of grief and loss.

Call for services: (650) 321-5272

The Dougy Center: Help for Grieving Teens

The Dougy Center provides a safe place for children, teens, young adults and their families who are grieving a death to share their experiences. They offer peer support groups, education, and training.

Crisis Text Line: text CONNECTto 741741

Teen Grief: Coping with the Loss of a Loved One

Hospice of the Valley offers a booklet and online videos specifically created for teens and adults who care about them.

Call for services: (602) 530-6900

The Coalition to Support Grieving Students

A resource designed for educators with the information, insights, and practical advice they need to better understand and meet the needs of the millions of grieving kids in America's classrooms.

Call for services: 1-877-53-NCSCB (1-877-536-2722)

National Association of School Psychologists: Addressing Student Grief

NASP offers these facts and tips for youth coping with traumatic or unsettling times.

National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement

NCSCB at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work is dedicated to helping schools support their students through crisis and loss. NCSCB offers crisis response, education and training, and advocacy and research.

Crisis Hotline: 1-877-53-NCSCB (1-877-536-2722)

UCSF Health: Bereavement Resources and Services

National and Bay Area grief support for children, teens, adults, and families.

Various phone numbers in list

National Alliance for Grieving Children: California Programs

NAGC raises awareness about the needs of children and teens who are grieving a death and provides education and resources for anyone who supports them.

This is a statewide directory of resources and camps

Out of the Darkness Walks

When you walk in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walks, you join efforts with thousands of people nationwide to raise money for AFSP's vital research and education programs to prevent suicide and save lives.

Additional Resources for Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Communities

Crisis Text Line

Text 741741 - for free, 24/7 mental health support and crisis intervention via text message.

Text "NATIVE" to 741741 so the crisis text counsel is prompted with a fact sheet/resource tips to help in tribal communities.

Text "STEVE" to 741741 so young people of color can be connected to a trained and culturally competent crisis counselor.

The Trevor Project

Crisis intervention and suicide prevention phone service available 24/7 for LGBTQ youth community.

TrevorLifeline: Call (866) 488-7386 .

TrevorText: Text "START" to 678678 - 24/7 crisis support services to LGBTQ young people.

BlackLine

A space for peer support, counseling, witnessing and affirming the lived experiences to people who are most impacted by systematic oppression with an LGBTQ+ Black Femme Lens.

Call (800) 604-5841

AAKOMA Project

Resource page for BIPOC youth, young adults and families.

Black Emotional and Mental Health

Resource page for the Black community.

Additional Resources for Disaster Distress

Feelings of emotional distress are common reactions after disasters like wildfires, and there are resources where you can get help. According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), "Feelings such as overwhelming anxiety, constant worrying, trouble sleeping, and other depression-like symptoms are common responses before, during, and after wildfires."

Disaster Distress Helpline

24/7 Crisis Counseling 1-800-985-5990 (Press 2 for Spanish)

Text TalkWithUs to 66746

Text Hablanos to 66746 (for Spanish)

TTY 1-800-846-8517

Find crisis counseling and support for people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters.

You don't have to be directly affected by the wildfire to be in distress. Here are some tips from American Psychological Association :

  • Take a news break. Watching endless replays of footage from the fires can make your stress even greater. Although you'll want to keep informed - especially if you have loved ones affected by the disasters - take a break from watching the news.

  • Be kind to yourself. Some feelings when witnessing a disaster may be difficult for you to accept. You may feel relief that the disaster did not touch you, or you may feel guilt that you were left untouched when so many were affected. Both feelings are common.

  • Keep things in perspective. Although a disaster often is horrifying, remember to focus as well on the things that are good in your life.

  • Find a productive way to help if you can. Many organizations are set up to provide financial or other aid to victims of natural disasters. Contributing or volunteering can be a way to gain a sense of "control" over the event.

  • Look for opportunities for self-discovery and recognize your strengths. People often learn something about themselves and may find that they have grown in some respect as a result of persevering through hardship. Many people who have experienced tragedy and adversity have reported later on better relationships and greater sense of personal strength.

    • How to Talk to Children After a Wildfire:

    From National Child Traumatic Stress Network :

    - Model being calm and hopeful after the wildfire.

    - Provide accurate information and answer questions honestly and at an appropriate developmental level.

    - Be patient when responding to changes in behavior.

    - Provide reassurance, a daily routine, and structure.

    - Pay attention to their own well-being and coping.

    Click here for Tips for parents of school-age children

    Click here for Tips for parents of teens

    If you know your power will be shut off during the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff, here are some ideas on how to keep your kids busy:

    Click here for Activities in the dark

    Click here for Daytime Activities for kids evacuated from homes or without power

    More tips are available from The National Child Traumatic Stress Network .

    Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.

