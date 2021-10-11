CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Who will win ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30? See our latest updated power rankings

By Daniel Montgomery
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQ8o7_0cGu0Xlh00

Who will win “ Dancing with the Stars ” season 30? The competition is underway, and every week our readers make their predictions here in our predictions center for who they think will claim the Mirror Ball Trophy, who will be eliminated each week, who will get the highest scores, who will get the lowest scores, and more. And with each week’s performances and results, naturally our Mirror Ball odds shift as the momentum shifts between contestants. See our latest “Dancing with the Stars” winner predictions below.

UPDATED : October 11, 2021 (Week 4)

SEE Dancing with the Stars: Past Winners

FRONT-RUNNER

1. JoJo Siwa — 18/5 odds
Same position as last week

TOP CHALLENGERS

2. Amanda Kloots — 19/5 odds
Same position as last week

3. Suni Lee — 9/2 odds
Same position as last week

4. Melanie C — 5/1 odds
Same position as last week

5. Cody Rigsby — 15/2
Same position as last week

DARK HORSE CONTENDERS

6. Mike “The Miz” Mizanin — 22/1
Up one spot from last week

7. Melora Hardin — 28/1
Down one spot from last week

8. Olivia Jade — 35/1 odds
Same position as last week

9. Matt James — 52/1
Same position as last week

LONG SHOTS

10. Jimmie Allen — 100/1
Same position as last week

11. Kenya Moore — 100/1
Up two spots from last week

12. Brian Austin Green — 100/1
Down one spot from last week

13. Iman Shumpert — 100/1
Up one spot from last week

SEE It’s Britney Night, bitch — here’s the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Week 3 lineup

“Dancing with the Stars” season 30 started September 20 with 15 contestants spanning the worlds of TV, film, sports, and music. That includes Olympic gymnast Suni Lee , NBA basketball player Iman Shumpert , WWE pro wrestler Mike “The Miz” Mizanin , Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby , “Real Housewives” alum Kenya Moore , “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu , “Bachelor” star Matt James , “The Office” actress Melora Hardin , “90210” actor Brian Austin Green , “Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove , country singer Jimmie Allen , Spice Girls singer Melanie C , singer and dancer JoJo Siwa , “The Talk” co-host and Broadway performer Amanda Kloots , and social media personality Olivia Jade .

The show’s results are based on two factors. First are the scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba , Len Goodman , Derek Hough , and Bruno Tonioli , which are based on the quality of the dancers’ routines. But just as important are the votes of the live TV audience, so it often makes a big difference for struggling dancers if they have strong fan bases turning out for them every week. Do you agree with our current odds? Are we completely off base? Place your bets here every week for a chance to win our weekly predictions contest.

PREDICT ‘Dancing with the Stars’ now; change them until each Monday night’s show

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 7

Angela Montgomery
7d ago

THAT DISGRACING PEOPLE IN THE UNTIED STATES OF AMERICA . A WOMAN WAS DESENT TO DANCE WITH A MAN. NOT 🚫 ANOTHER Lady AT ALL 🥵

Reply
3
Carol Freligh
8d ago

not jojo, if she wins it's because they are pushing the gay thing. hope they really judge for ability not sex

Reply
3
Related
E! News

See Which Pair Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Britney Spears Night

The Dancing With the Stars contestants will keep on dancing till the world ends, although one of those pairs will no longer do so in front of a TV audience. On Monday, Oct. 4, ABC's competition show devoted the episode to Britney Spears' music with "Britney Night," giving the contestants a way to send the embattled pop star support amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.
THEATER & DANCE
Popculture

Departing 'Today Show' Star Is Reportedly out to Rescue 'The Talk' in Wake of Sharon Osbourne Exit

Today Show journalist Natalie Morales announced plans to leave NBC News on Friday, which immediately led to speculation about her future. Sources told The Daily Mail Friday that Morales is heading to CBS' daytime talk show The Talk, which has undergone seismic changes in recent months. Sharon Osbourne was fired from the show in March, then Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth both announced they were leaving before Season 12 started in September. Osbourne and Inaba were replaced by Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila, respectively.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Len Goodman
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Martin Kove
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Jojo
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Melanie C
Person
Melora Hardin
nickiswift.com

Tom Bergeron Wasn't A Fan Of This Dancing With The Stars Contestant

Before Tyra Banks took over as the new host of "Dancing With the Stars," Tom Bergeron was the face of the reality dancing competition series. In fact, he was so loved by fans for his quirky jokes and cheerful disposition, that a lot of long-time viewers were gutted when they found out he would no longer be part of the show. Back in 2014, Bergeron was asked what it was like working with his new co-host, Erin Andrews. Bergeron told the The Hollywood Reporter, "She can act like a fan and be almost a giggly girl with the couples, she has a great interaction with them. It gives me more to play with. It's always good to work with people who are comfortable in their own skin but who can throw you curveballs."
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tyra Banks Rocks Sexy Snake Gown & More To Channel Britney Spears On ‘DWTS’

It’s Britney night, baby! Tyra Banks went all out to pay tribute to the pop star with two fabulous outfits for the October 4 episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’. Britney Spears was the lady of the hour on the October 4 episode of Dancing With the Stars. The entire episode was dedicated to the pop star, with the remaining couples all dancing to iconic songs from her music catalog. Of course, host Tyra Banks had to get in on the fun, too, by dressing up in two Britney-inspired looks for the show.
CELEBRITIES
ABC 4

Former ‘Bachelor’ star returning to the series as host

(ABC4) – A former “Bachelor” star, football player, and sports analyst is returning to the reality TV series as a host. Jesse Palmer is set to host season 26 of “The Bachelor,” which is set to air in early 2022, Good Morning America reports. Palmer appeared on the show in 2004 during season five. He ended the show with Jessica Bowlin but the pair split during the summer, just a short time after getting together.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Nba#Reality Tv#Fitness#The Mirror Ball Trophy
E! News

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Finally Bring Their Love to the Red Carpet

Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark finally got their red carpet moment. On Friday, Sept. 17, the Bachelorette couple stepped out for a date night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. There, they made their official red carpet debut, almost nine months after getting engaged on the show's season 16 finale in December. The episode aired nine months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVShowsAce

‘DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Nervous To Dance Sober Ahead Of Premiere

It’s time for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars! Many faves will be back to the dance floor tonight including Cheryl Burke. She’s expressed over and over how excited she is to return to the dance floor. This will be her 24th season competing on the show. Cheryl mentioned she’s excited for fans to meet her new dance partner. While she’s ready to show off some moves, she’s also nervous. Keep reading to find out what she shared with fans.
TV SHOWS
KHQ Right Now

Tyra Banks defends herself from Dancing With The Stars backlash

Tyra Banks has hit out at haters who have been less-than complimentary over her 'Dancing With The Stars' stint. The former 'American's Next Top Model' judge took over from previous hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Adnrews following their departure in 2020, and she's been back at the helm as the programme returned for its 30th season last month.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba shares brave health update ahead of DWTS premiere

Carrie Ann Inaba has had a difficult year and has been incredibly open about her health struggles, which led to her leaving The Talk to focus on her recovery. In a new post ahead of the Dancing with the Stars premiere on Monday night, the TV star opened up about her journey to wellness, which included everything from "endless blood tests" to "reading books and learning about emotional pain".
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo Breaks His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Trophy: Video

Oops! Nikki Bella recorded a sweet video of son Matteo with his dad Artem Chigvintsev’s Dancing With the Stars trophy — only for the toddler to snap off a piece. “Teo and I will get your trophy fixed!!!” the Total Bellas star, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 20, ahead of the ABC show’s season 30 premiere. “Lol oooppss ha! We gotta a strong boy here!!”
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy