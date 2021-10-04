CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSF awards PVAMU $954K grant to increase number of students pursuing graduate degrees in engineering

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (October 4, 2021) – Since arriving at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) in 2003, Sherri Frizell’s, Ph.D., primary research interest has been on the persistence of African Americans and females in STEM, primarily focusing on K-12 and undergraduate initiatives. Thanks to a $954,000 award from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the associate professor of computer science at PVAMU is expanding her efforts to the graduate level.

