President Biden Travels To Chicago On Thursday

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — President Joe Biden is coming to Chicago on Thursday.

Biden was originally scheduled to travel to Chicago last week . The trip was canceled  because Biden has been talking with members of Congress about the Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. He decided to stay at the White House to continue advancing those pieces of legislation.

According to the White House, the president’s visit this week will focus on the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

He will tour an Elk Grove Village construction site to show the success of companies requiring COVID-19 vaccines for workers.

Comments / 54

Johnny Smith
9d ago

get ready for a warm welcome Joe...hope you can handle the crowd chanting just what they think of ya bud

Reply(9)
20
Mark Burdick
9d ago

now we see the truth last week he was to visit Illinois now he'll visit Chicago, which is what he was going to do in the first place, why bother to visit the red areas btw which is 95% of the state

Reply(10)
6
Evelin Arredondo
9d ago

He’s coming to Chicago to tell us the importance of vaccines requirements. Doesn’t he already do that everyday from the white house ?

Reply(5)
6
 

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

