President Biden Travels To Chicago On Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — President Joe Biden is coming to Chicago on Thursday.

Biden was originally scheduled to travel to Chicago last week . The trip was canceled because Biden has been talking with members of Congress about the Build Back Better Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. He decided to stay at the White House to continue advancing those pieces of legislation.

According to the White House, the president’s visit this week will focus on the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

He will tour an Elk Grove Village construction site to show the success of companies requiring COVID-19 vaccines for workers.