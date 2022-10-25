ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best kids' duvets that will keep them snug all night long

By Zoe Phillimore
There are few finer pleasures in life than snuggling under a cosy, just-right duvet. And this luxury doesn’t have to be the preserve of adults – kids ’ appreciate a snuggly duvet just as much.

Children’s duvets are designed for their particular needs. They’re often a lower-tog rating than adult duvets , as little ones aren’t as good at regulating their temperatures as grown-ups are. Ever gone into your child once they’re asleep to find a hot, sweaty mess? Exactly. Kids’ duvets should help keep them at just the right temp. That said, as they mature, so will their temperature-regulating skills, and you might find that older kids are able to go for a higher tog rating. So make sure the duvet you choose is appropriate for your child’s age.

Many duvets for children are made with natural fibres, such as wool , cotton , bamboo and silk . Natural-fibre duvets are great at helping to regulate body temperature, and they’re also hypoallergenic. Add to the mix that they’re chemical-free and a more sustainable choice, and it’s easy to see why so many people plump for natural fibres in kids’ duvets.

You’ll also want to think about the physical weight of a duvet. Bamboo and synthetic fibres are lightweight, making them a good option for kids who like to feel free. Wool and silk are heavier, which is something that children – particularly those prone to anxiety – might find comforting. You can even find duvets that are weighted.

It’s recommended that kids upgrade from their sleeping bag etc to a duvet no earlier than their first birthday . Babies are at risk of becoming tangled in duvets, so it’s best to avoid them until they hit 12 months.

How we tested

We spent almost two months testing duvets – through hot summer nights to cooler autumnal weather. What we were after was something that was breathable yet cosy; that our kids felt snug under but weren’t stiflingly. We appreciated duvets that were easy to clean, and those that had a little extras – from sustainable materials to weighted duvets. We also covered all price points – from budget buys to luxury investments. Find out which ones got the big thumbs-up from our little sleepers.

The best kids’ duvets for 2022 are:

  • Best overall kids’ duvet – Panda kids cloud duvet: £59.95, Mypandalife.com
  • Best all-seasons kids’ duvet – Dusk pure mulberry silk all seasons duvet: £82.50, Dusk.com
  • Best weighted kids’ duvet – Silentnight healthy growth calming duvet: £30, Silentnight.co.uk
  • Best budget kids’ duvet – Next kids junior duvet and pillow set: £34, Next.co.uk
  • Best kids’ summer duvet – Soak & Sleep 100% New Zealand Mitchell wool duvet: £80, Soakandsleep.com
  • Best year-round kids’ duvet – Little Green Sheep organic wool duvet: £59.95, Thelittlegreensheep.co.uk
  • Best hypoallergenic kids’ duvet – The White Company hypoallergenic soft and light breathable duvet: £45, Thewhitecompany.com
  • Best chemical-free kids’ duvet – Naturalmat child organic wool spring/autumn duvet: £65, Naturalmat.co.uk
  • Best ethical kids’ duvet – Devon Duvets little Lana cot bed wool duvet: £65, Devonduvets.com
  • Best easy-care wool kids’ duvet – Woolroom kids’ cot bed duvet: £52.49, Thewoolroom.com

Panda kids cloud duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Rc6T_0cGhOC5S00

Dusk pure mulberry silk all seasons duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJoTA_0cGhOC5S00

Silentnight healthy growth calming duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvEo0_0cGhOC5S00

Next kids junior duvet and pillow set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43d6ds_0cGhOC5S00

Soak & Sleep 100% New Zealand Mitchell wool duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqLAh_0cGhOC5S00

Little Green Sheep organic wool duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322Wfu_0cGhOC5S00

The White Company hypoallergenic soft and light breathable duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDima_0cGhOC5S00

Naturalmat child organic wool spring/autumn duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXAMV_0cGhOC5S00

Devon Duvets little Lana cot bed wool duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnBdi_0cGhOC5S00

Woolroom kids’ cot bed duvet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xl8iD_0cGhOC5S00

The verdict: Kids’ duvets

The Independent

