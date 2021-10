San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events

The 40th annual celebration of San Francisco Fleet Week has kicked off, and the in-person return for one of the Bay Area's most popular events is sure to be a welcome sight for many.

After a year of scaled-back, virtual events, this year's full display of planes, ships, and precision pilots are ready to roll when the festivities kick off on Monday.

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Destroyers -- Salesforce Rooftop Park

-- Old George Funk Band -- Local Tap Bar, SOMA

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Ceremonial Band -- Patricia's Green, Hayes Valley

-- Destroyers -- Ghirardelli Square

-- Brass Quintet -- Noe Valley Town Square

Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Destroyers -- Irving Business Center, Outer Sunset

Brass Quintet -- Japantown Peace Plaza

Honor Our Fallen Concert -- Herbst Theatre, SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

From the Golden Gate Bridge to Alcatraz, hear the roar of the F/A-18 Hornets navigating through the San Francisco Bay Area skies during the 40th annual Fleet Week celebration in SF.

Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Brass Quintet -- San Francisco Zoo

Destroyers -- Crab Wheel Plaza, Fisherman's Wharf

Brass Quintet -- Ferry Building Marketplace

2021 Air Show -- between Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz

Parade of Ships -- San Francisco Waterfront

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Old George Funk Band -- Union Square Plaza

Old George Funk Band -- Clement Street, Inner Richmond

Brass Quintet -- Recovery Room, Excelsior District

Ceremonial Band -- 16th & Valencia, Mission District

2021 Air Show -- between Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz

Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Ceremonial Band -- Duboce Park

Destroyers -- 2018 Lane St., Bayview

Brass Quintet -- Sunset Mercantile, Outer Sunset

Old George Funk Band -- 1850 Polk St.

Old George Funk Band -- 82 W. Portal Ave., West Portal

Brass Quintet -- Grant Ave. & Commerical St., Chinatown

2021 Air Show -- between Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz

Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Ceremonial Band -- Italian Heritage Parade, North Beach

Monday, October 11:

Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

And a pro tip, you can find the latest updates on fog conditions or schedule changes, or just check out the acrobatic pilots at work, through the Fleet Week Instagram and Twitter pages.

The year before the pandemic set in, more than one million people were expected to attend the week's events