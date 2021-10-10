San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
The 40th annual celebration of San Francisco Fleet Week has kicked off, and the in-person return for one of the Bay Area's most popular events is sure to be a welcome sight for many. RELATED: Fleet Week is back in full force for 40th annual celebration After a year of scaled-back, virtual events, this year's full display of planes, ships, and precision pilots are ready to roll when the festivities kick off on Monday. RELATED: Fleet Week: Best places to view the Blue Angels according to locals Full Schedule of Fleet Week Events Monday, October 4: 12:00 p.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Destroyers -- Salesforce Rooftop Park 7:00 p.m. -- Old George Funk Band -- Local Tap Bar, SOMA Tuesday, October 5: 12:00 p.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Ceremonial Band -- Patricia's Green, Hayes Valley 3:00 p.m. -- Destroyers -- Ghirardelli Square 6:00 p.m. -- Brass Quintet -- Noe Valley Town Square RELATED: Flying through history: How the Blue Angels became the main attraction of San Francisco's Fleet Week Wednesday, October 6: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35 12:00 p.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Destroyers -- Irving Business Center, Outer Sunset 5:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Japantown Peace Plaza 6:00 p.m. Honor Our Fallen Concert -- Herbst Theatre, SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center Relive 1st Blue Angels air show of 2021 in San Francisco
From the Golden Gate Bridge to Alcatraz, hear the roar of the F/A-18 Hornets navigating through the San Francisco Bay Area skies during the 40th annual Fleet Week celebration in SF.Thursday, October 7: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35 11:30 a.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Brass Quintet -- San Francisco Zoo 12:00 p.m. Destroyers -- Crab Wheel Plaza, Fisherman's Wharf 3:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Ferry Building Marketplace Friday, October 8: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 2021 Air Show -- between Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz 11:00 a.m. Parade of Ships -- San Francisco Waterfront 12:00 p.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Old George Funk Band -- Union Square Plaza 4:00 p.m. Old George Funk Band -- Clement Street, Inner Richmond 6:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Recovery Room, Excelsior District 7:00 p.m. Ceremonial Band -- 16th & Valencia, Mission District Saturday, October 9: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 2021 Air Show -- between Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35 11 a.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Ceremonial Band -- Duboce Park 12:00 p.m. Destroyers -- 2018 Lane St., Bayview 12:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Sunset Mercantile, Outer Sunset 1:00 p.m. Old George Funk Band -- 1850 Polk St. 4:00 p.m. Old George Funk Band -- 82 W. Portal Ave., West Portal 4:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Grant Ave. & Commerical St., Chinatown Sunday, October 10: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 2021 Air Show -- between Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35 11:30 a.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Ceremonial Band -- Italian Heritage Parade, North Beach Monday, October 11: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35 And a pro tip, you can find the latest updates on fog conditions or schedule changes, or just check out the acrobatic pilots at work, through the Fleet Week Instagram and Twitter pages. WATCH: Blue Angels thrill huge crowds at Saturday's San Francisco Fleet Week airshow The year before the pandemic set in, more than one million people were expected to attend the week's events .
