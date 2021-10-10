CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events

The 40th annual celebration of San Francisco Fleet Week has kicked off, and the in-person return for one of the Bay Area's most popular events is sure to be a welcome sight for many.

After a year of scaled-back, virtual events, this year's full display of planes, ships, and precision pilots are ready to roll when the festivities kick off on Monday.

Full Schedule of Fleet Week Events

Monday, October 4:

12:00 p.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Destroyers -- Salesforce Rooftop Park

7:00 p.m. -- Old George Funk Band -- Local Tap Bar, SOMA

Tuesday, October 5:

12:00 p.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Ceremonial Band -- Patricia's Green, Hayes Valley

3:00 p.m. -- Destroyers -- Ghirardelli Square

6:00 p.m. -- Brass Quintet -- Noe Valley Town Square

Wednesday, October 6:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

12:00 p.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Destroyers -- Irving Business Center, Outer Sunset

5:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Japantown Peace Plaza

6:00 p.m. Honor Our Fallen Concert -- Herbst Theatre, SF War Memorial & Performing Arts Center

Thursday, October 7:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

11:30 a.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Brass Quintet -- San Francisco Zoo

12:00 p.m. Destroyers -- Crab Wheel Plaza, Fisherman's Wharf

3:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Ferry Building Marketplace

Friday, October 8:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 2021 Air Show -- between Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz

11:00 a.m. Parade of Ships -- San Francisco Waterfront

12:00 p.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Old George Funk Band -- Union Square Plaza

4:00 p.m. Old George Funk Band -- Clement Street, Inner Richmond

6:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Recovery Room, Excelsior District

7:00 p.m. Ceremonial Band -- 16th & Valencia, Mission District

Saturday, October 9:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 2021 Air Show -- between Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

11 a.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Ceremonial Band -- Duboce Park

12:00 p.m. Destroyers -- 2018 Lane St., Bayview

12:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Sunset Mercantile, Outer Sunset

1:00 p.m. Old George Funk Band -- 1850 Polk St.

4:00 p.m. Old George Funk Band -- 82 W. Portal Ave., West Portal

4:00 p.m. Brass Quintet -- Grant Ave. & Commerical St., Chinatown

Sunday, October 10:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
2021 Air Show -- between Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

11:30 a.m. Free Neighborhood Band Concerts -- Ceremonial Band -- Italian Heritage Parade, North Beach

Monday, October 11:

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ship Tours -- Pier 30/32 + Pier 35

And a pro tip, you can find the latest updates on fog conditions or schedule changes, or just check out the acrobatic pilots at work, through the Fleet Week Instagram and Twitter pages.

The year before the pandemic set in, more than one million people were expected to attend the week's events .

