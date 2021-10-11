CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Which countries are on the UK red list?

By Francesca Street
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The UK has drastically reduced the number of countries on its restricted travel list. Here are the ones from which arriving passengers will still need to quarantine and take other measures.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

‘Send us home,’ beg Afghan refugees stuck in UK hotels

Afghans who recently arrived in the UK after fleeing the Taliban takeover have asked to be sent back, casting doubt over the success of Operation Warm Welcome, the government’s Afghan resettlement programme. It was launched by Boris Johnson on 29 August to help Afghan refugees arriving in the UK by...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Countries#Wales#Uk#Pcr#Test#Eu
nitravelnews.com

New Red List and Non Red List Rules Come into Force Across UK Today

The new Red List and Non-Red List for travel has come into force today (October 4) across the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland. The UK’s traffic light system involving Green, Amber and Red lists has been scrapped, with destinations now categorised as either on the Red List or not.
TRAVEL
AFP

UK worker shortage threatens Christmas turkey supply

In a dark wooden barn in the countryside of southeast England, farmer Patrick Deeley is surrounded by a throng of 600 white turkeys at feeding time. But the typical sight at Flower Farm near Godstone, in Surrey, belies a crisis: a lack of seasonal workers that will leave Deeley struggling to meet high festive demand. "I don't feel confident that I'll get sufficient staff to be able to do the job that I need before Christmas," Deeley told AFP. "The pressure will be on." Normally, Deeley could count on 12 seasonal workers by mid-December to help him pack, prepare and deliver the birds. For the last 15 years, he has recruited from Europe.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU's borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Under the new rules, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland. However welcome such a cut...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Live Travel news latest: Dozens of countries to be removed from red list

The travel red list is set to be slashed today with South Africa, Mexico and Brazil among the destinations tipped for removal. As few as nine countries could remain in the category from which travellers are subject to a 10-day stay in a quarantine hotel at a cost of up to £2,285 per adult on arrival to the UK.
LIFESTYLE
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico removed from UK red travel list along with 46 other countries

Cancun, Q.R. — The Government of the United Kingdom has removed 47 countries, including Mexico, from its covid red list. On Thursday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) published the news that vaccinated travelers from 47 countries, including Mexico, will be welcomed. The change is set to become effective...
TRAVEL
breakingtravelnews.com

WTTC calls for UK red list to be scrapped

The UK government must scrap its existing travel policy in order to boost the economic recovery, argues the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The body argues the recovery of the sector has been hampered by the lack of international coordination, severe travel restrictions and slower vaccination rates in some parts of the world, which are still in place in many regions of the world.
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

UK slashes list of countries prohibited to visit from 54 to 7

Those countries that UK citizens are prohibited from traveling to is to be reduced from 54 to seven, the government announced. However, countries remaining on the red list of prohibited travel include Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The new rules are particularly welcomed by UK...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Seychelles Now Comes Off UK Red List

Seychelles has come off the UK’s red list marking the next step in the destination’s tourism recovery. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has lifted its advice against all but essential travel to 47 destinations including the Seychelles. Travelers will be able to obtain insurance for the destination, and the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

South Africa travel rules: Can I go on holiday there and what tests do I need?

As of 11 October, South Africa is no longer on the UK’s red list for international travel.This means that travellers coming into Britain from South Africa no longer have to quarantine for 11 nights in a government-mandated hotel, at a cost of thousands per person - making a holiday there a much more appealing prospect, just in time for winter.But are flights operating, and is South Africa letting UK travellers in?Here’s what we know so far.Can UK arrivals enter South Africa?Yes. Foreign nationals may visit South Africa for any reason, including tourism.You must arrive with a paper copy of a...
TRAVEL
travelmole.com

Thailand hails UK red list removal

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), UK & Ireland has welcomed the UK's latest travel updates, removing the Land of Smiles from the red list. In fact, all Asia Pacific destinations have now been removed. "After much speculation this week we are so happy to see Thailand come off the UK's...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Red list rush! Demand for travel to Mexico soars by 126% and bookings for Thailand surge by 112% as UK removes 47 countries from the dreaded quarantine list TODAY

Demand for travel to former 'red list' destinations including Mexico and Thailand has surged, booking websites have told MailOnline as dozens of the countries were opened up for travel today. The 47 countries were removed from the UK Foreign Office's red list at 4am this morning, meaning arrivals in England...
WORLD
CNN

CNN

680K+
Followers
105K+
Post
557M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy