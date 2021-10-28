CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK travel: Remaining red list countries set to be removed

By Francesca Street
 6 days ago
The UK is set to remove the seven countries remaining on its restricted travel list. Read details here on which arriving passengers will still need to quarantine and take other...

Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
InsideHook

What Country Has the Most Powerful Passport on Earth?

Passports are precarious documents. They’re considered to be a kind of holy grail of personal identification, yet some are considered more desirable than others based on the country where they were issued issued. Some people, by dint of sheer natal luck, have access to more than one passport, and are thus able to cycle between them to earn different privileges as they travel about the world.
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

7 Countries The CDC Now Warns As High Risk For Travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging travelers to steer clear of seven more countries that it deems to be high risk for contracting COVID-19 as cases of the virus are on the rise in these locations. Singapore was cited for a having a “very high” level COVID-19...
WORLD
lonelyplanet.com

Traveling to the USA? What you need to know as new travel rules are announced

After an 18-month ban on most inbound travel, US president Joe Biden signed a presidential proclamation on Monday, detailing the country's new travel rules and adding more clarity on vaccine requirements and border checks. The new rules come into play in two weeks' time and will permit anyone who is...
TRAVEL
The Independent

New travel changes: What are they, and what are the effects?

The UK’s complex rules for international travellers have changed significantly. Here are the key questions and answers.What has happened?The “red list” of countries from which hotel quarantine is mandatory for UK arrivals has been cut to zero from 4am on 1 November.It is the latest change in a swathe of new regulations, mainly about “the jabbed and the jabbed-nots,” which have come into effect over the past four weeks.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “We are accelerating towards a future where travel continues to reopen safely and remains open for good, and today’s rule changes are good news for...
TRAVEL
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines task force places 46 new countries on ‘green’ travel list

The Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has announced 45 new countries that are placed on the ‘green’ list, meaning that no facility-based quarantine will be further required from travelers coming for this countries, but the passenger is enjoined to self-monitor for any symptoms until the fourteenth (14th) day with the first day being the date of arrival.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The threats between the UK and France over the Brexit fishing row are nothing but irresponsible

One of the sub-themes of the campaign to leave the EU was that the British fishing industry had been hard done by in four decades of the common fisheries policy. So it is ironic that the current dispute was triggered by an attempt by the Jersey government to ensure that the “fishing effort in our waters is similar to pre-Brexit”.It is doubly ironic because Jersey never was part of the EU and is not part of the UK. It is a crown dependency that subcontracts its foreign policy to the UK, and so its decision to refuse fishing licences...
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

UK government expected to retain travel red list long-term

The UK government is likely to retain its red list of countries and the industry is “better off” if it does. That is according to Dale Keller, chief executive of the UK Board of Airline Representatives (BAR-UK), who has worked alongside other aviation bodies and the Department for Transport in implementing government controls throughout the pandemic.
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘No plans’ to remove red list or hotel quarantine, says government spokesperson

England has no plans to abolish its “red list” of high-risk countries for Covid, which requires travellers to quarantine in hotels on arrival, Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson has said.But the spokesperson did not rule out the possibility that the final seven countries on the list will be removed when transport secretary Grant Shapps unveils the latest update on travel restrictions later today.He dismissed reports that the seven - Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela - will all be declared safe as “speculation”, insisting that final meetings to decide any changes were still to take place. The spokesperson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Relief for the Premier League's South American stars as UK government announces final seven red-list countries will be removed, meaning they can avoid quarantine on their return from international duty

All Premier League players will be free to play for their countries during the next international break without having to quarantine, with the UK set to clear its 'red list' on November 11. Teams such as title chasers Liverpool and Manchester City were not allowed to use their South American-based...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Travel rules set for major shake-up - as red list 'set to be scrapped'

The Government could be set to overhaul the Covid travel rules to scrap the ‘red list’ and hotel quarantine due to the declining threat of Covid from abroad, according to the Telegraph. The COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow next week is also thought to be a factor in...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Travel UK update – live: Last countries leave red list and more than 30 new vaccines to be recognised by UK

The government has announced further changes to the UK’s red list today, with the seven-strong list of countries reduced to zero.Grant Shapps tweeted: “All seven remaining countries on the red list will be REMOVED from Mon 1 November at 4am.”However he added that the UK will “keep the red list category in place as a precautionary measure to protect public health” and said the government is “prepared to add countries and territories back if needed, as the UK’s first line of defence.”The seven countries that were formerly graded red - Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela...
TRAVEL
