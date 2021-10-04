October 4, ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1909, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Merely as an appetizer before undertaking his heavy work late in the afternoon, Wilbur Wright drove his aeroplane on a twenty-one mile flight above the Hudson River to Grant’s Tomb and beyond, encircling that monument and returning to his starting point on Governor’s Island in 33 minutes and 33 seconds. The running was unofficial in the sense that it was not officially timed or officially announced by the Hudson-Fulton aeronautic committee, but Mr. Wright says it fulfills every condition of his contract that requires only an extended flight of half an hour’s duration. This afternoon’s flight will be official, and will be announced by signal flags and bombs. It will take place about 3 or 4 o’clock. Mr. Wright announces that it will take place anyhow, but says he will be governed by weather conditions in making his start. If the wind appears to be dropping at 3 o’clock, he will wait, but if it appears to be increasing, he will start on scheduled time.”