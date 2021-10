The Film Bro has become an invasive species. These pests have soured a whole slew of film lovers, turning the cinematic conversation straight towards toxicity. Instead of simply being an annoying nuisance, like a fly, their condescending attitude towards movies has mutated and become infectious. The Film Bros’ tendency to bludgeon people over the head with uniform, unwaveringly bland opinions has crept its way into the bloodstream of so many moviegoers. If we want to have productive conversations about the movies we love, we have got to put an end to all of it.

