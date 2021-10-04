CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

National Taco Day 2021: Here’s where you can get free tacos Monday

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSJH5_0cGXF0KG00

Monday is National Taco Day, according to the folks who make up these “national” food day celebrations.

But with Americans eating 4.5 billion tacos a year, any day we honor the tasty meal is a good one. Several restaurant chains around the country are joining in on the fun by offering deals and discounts on tacos. Below are a few of them.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers cannot be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

· Carl’s Jr. : The hamburger chain is marking the day with a Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger Small Combo for $7.99.

· 7-Eleven: The chain’s 7 Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $1 at participating locations.

· Chuy’s: Buy an entrée and get a Crispy or Soft Ground Beef Taco for just $1. Chuy’s is “calling on taco fans everywhere to dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to their nearest Chuy’s for a free, dine-in entrée of their choice.”

· Del Taco: Get a free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with an additional purchase. Go to Deltaco.com/delyeahrewards to register to get the deal.

· El Pollo Loco: order a crunchy taco and you’ll get a Mexican Coke for free. Loco Rewards members get a buy one, get one crunch taco.

· Fuzzy’s Taco Shop: Get select tacos for $1.50 on Monday.

· Long John Silver’s: Get free tacos Monday when you buy combo meals. You have to get a coupon that is posted to Long John Silver’s social media sites or sent to its email club members.

· PT’s Taverns: Get a chicken taco for $2 each Monday.

· Rubio’s Coastal Grill: You can get a free à la carte taco Monday with any purchase. You must use a coupon posted at Rubios.com/national-taco-day-offer in restaurants. If you are ordering online or through the app, use coupon code TACO.

· Taco Bell: At Taco Bell, you can get a free Crunchy Taco by placing a $1 minimum order through the Taco Bell app.

· Taco Cabana: Get $1 Bean & Cheese, Ground Beef and Shredded Chicken Tacos Monday at participating locations.

· Taco Del Mar: Buy one taco and get one free when you order online and use the promo code ‘IHeartTacos’ at checkout. One coupon per customer, limit of 4 BOGO tacos.

· Taco John’s: Taco John’s is offering a free Fried Chicken Taco any time today. Taco Bell: Get a free Crunchy Taco using the mobile app when you spend at least $1 at the restaurant.

· Tijuana Flats: If you are a rewards club member get a free taco with any purchase of $2 or more on Monday. You must use the in-app offer. Go to Tijuanaflats.com/rewards for more information.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Tacos#Food Drink#Americans#Crispy#Soft Ground Beef Taco#Mexican#Loco Rewards#Rubios Com#Taco
Fox40

Celebrating National Taco Day with Jimboy’s Tacos

Jimboy’s Tacos stopped by the FOX40 patio to help Martina celebrate National Taco Day a few days ahead of the official holiday on Monday. Karen Knudson Freeman, the Jimboy’s Tacos president, also shared details on their monthlong celebration.
RESTAURANTS
whdh.com

Taco Bell handing out free tacos on Monday

(WHDH) — Taco Bell is handing out free tacos on Monday to celebrate National Taco Day. The restaurant chain is offering up a complimentary Crunchy Taco for Taco Bell Rewards members. Rewards members will score the free taco with any purchase of at least $1. (Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television....
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
grmag.com

Condado Tacos to celebrate National Taco Day with giveaway

A national taco joint with a Grand Rapids location will give away free tacos next week in celebration of National Taco Day. Condado Tacos, a restaurant specializing in signature tacos, tequilas and margaritas, will celebrate National Taco Day by offering each customer one free taco with the purchase of another item, available at dine-in or pickup visits or through delivery orders on the Condado Tacos app.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CNBC

Today is National Coffee Day—here's where you can score a free cup and save on the next one

The National Coffee Association (NCA) reported last year that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever and lean toward convenient, on-the-go options. And since Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, there is no better day to talk about saving money on coffee — especially since the average American spends $1,100 per year on coffee according to research from investing app Acorns.
RESTAURANTS
myfox28columbus.com

Vegan pumpkin tacos for National Taco Day

INGREDIENTS ( makes 8-10) 1) 15 ounce can black beans. 5) Box of blue corn taco shells ( can also use jicama wraps to make lower carb) Add: Elote Seasoning and onion powder to taste. DIRECTIONS. 1) Drain black beans and rinse. 2) Add beans and pumpkin to a fry...
COLUMBUS, OH
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

New Burger Joint Opening, Replacing Old Burger Restaurant

Few food types have the kind of following as the classic burger. Burgers have always been popular staples throughout the United States, and Tucson is no exception. If you’re hungry for a great burger, there are plenty of spots. From fast food to fine dining, you can find a burger anywhere. And even when one burger shop closes down, one rises from its ashes. That’s exactly what’s happening here in town.
Greyson F

Popular BBQ Restaurant Closing For Good

Grab your BBQ while you still canLuis Santoyo/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ here in Tucson, things are about to become a little more difficult when trying to hunt down the perfect BBQ sandwich. That is because the restaurant Boulevard Barbeque & Fixins has announced it is officially shutting down.
TUCSON, AZ
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy