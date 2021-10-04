CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant start to the work week

By Ronelle Williams
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSD66_0cGXCZi900

Expect a pleasant start to the work week. High pressure in the Central Plains will keep us sunny and dry over the coming days and through much of this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgFwf_0cGXCZi900

Temperatures this morning will be comfortably cool in the 40s and 50s. Highs will warm into the 80s with a few upper 70s sprinkled in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166KHJ_0cGXCZi900

There will be plenty of sunshine with light northeasterly winds. After sundown, conditions will stay quiet with lows returning to the 40s and 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tifiU_0cGXCZi900

Temperatures will continue to hover around the 70s and 80s. We will warm up even more into the weekend with highs nearing the low 90s. A front by the end of the weekend will cool us back down to early fall standards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAh6a_0cGXCZi900

There will not be much rain this week. Some moisture to the east will bring a few more clouds into portions of Central and Eastern Kansas Tuesday. This could lead to a few sprinkles or some mist sneaking into the area Wednesday, mainly east of Wichita. Most of us will stay dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lKrPc_0cGXCZi900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UE02_0cGXCZi900

The front that moves through by the end of the weekend could spark a shower or storm but chances are looking slim right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPiAk_0cGXCZi900

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

KSN News

566
Followers
310
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy