Registration for Ohio's Vax-2-School drawing to award college and career scholarships to youth who get the COVID-19 vaccine began Monday morning. The contest is now open to Ohio residents age 12 to 25 who have received at least one dose of a vaccine. But children age 5 to 11 will be eligible once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO