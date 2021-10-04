CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Winless Lions struggle with red zone offense, fall to Bears 24-14

By Ken Delaney
927thevan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – David Montgomery rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14 in Chicago Sunday afternoon. Montgomery, however, left with a knee injury. Justin Fields started again in place of the injured Andy Dalton and finished 11-of-17 for 209 yards and an interception.

927thevan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

Week 4 recap: Chicago Bears get a bounceback win at home over the Detroit Lions 24-14 — but running back David Montgomery suffers a knee injury

For a while Sunday at Soldier Field, everything was right again with the Chicago Bears. The Bears offense got its groove back, under a different play caller than Matt Nagy. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was hitting wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney with deep shots. And the Bears defense was pitching a shutout against the Detroit Lions into the third quarter. Then one play ...
NFL
ESPN

Fields, Bears bounce back to beat winless Lions 24-14

CHICAGO -- — Justin Fields took some inspiration from Russell Wilson and flashed the skills that made him the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. It was just what the Bears needed. Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and Chicago bounced back from one of the worst offensive...
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Justin Fields earns first career win as Bears top Lions 24-14

David Montgomery ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Chicago Bears to a 24-14 home win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Montgomery left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury but helped rookie quarterback Justin Fields notch his first victory as a starter. Fields went 11-of-17 passing for 209 yards for Chicago (2-2).
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions drop to 0-4 after Justin Fields, Chicago Bears dominate them, 24-14

CHICAGO — In a season of near-misses and almosts, the Detroit Lions had plenty of both Sunday. The Lions committed two red-zone turnovers in their first three possessions and failed to score on two more trips inside the Chicago Bears’ 20-yard line, losing their fourth straight game, 24-14, at Soldier Field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Il#Wkzo Am Fm
National football post

Winless Lions visit Bears and their QB enigma

The Chicago Bears made the Super Bowl Shuffle famous. Right now, they’re known more for their quarterback shuffle. Will it be Andy Dalton, Justin Fields or Nick Foles behind center when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday? Moreover, will it matter?. The Bears’ offense is a mess and head...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Macomb Daily

Lions fall to rookie Justin Fields, Chicago Bears 24-14

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields took some inspiration from Russell Wilson and flashed the skills that made him the No. 11 overall pick in the draft. It was just what the Bears needed. Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and Chicago bounced back from one of the worst offensive...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A new play caller, a better game plan and an improved Justin Fields. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ 24-14 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, evening their record at 2-2 and bouncing back from a miserable offensive performance the week before. 1. You can make a case that Matt Nagy and the Bears didn’t show a ton of faith in rookie Justin Fields when they announced Friday that a game-time decision was expected. The Bears were ...
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions fall to Chicago Bears, 24-14: Game thread recap

Detroit Lions (0-3) vs. Chicago Bears (1-2) Where: Soldier Field, Chicago. TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit). Game notes: An NFC North "showdown" between two divisional rivals. Mitchell Trubisky plays for Buffalo now, so the Lions should have a shot to win this game. THE FRANCHISE:Lions fans, find solace in...
NFL
Mining Journal

Red zone woes plague Detroit Lions in 24-14 loss at Chicago Bears

CHICAGO — Jared Goff took a couple of steps toward the line and pointed to Alec Ogletree, concerned about a potential blitz. Frank Ragnow snapped the ball as Goff walked in, and that was the end of a promising opening drive. It was that kind of day for Detroit. Goff...
NFL
Holland Sentinel

Detroit Lions' defense was simply inexcusable against a brutal Chicago Bears offense

CHICAGO — Free Press sports writer Carlos Monarrez answers three questions about the Detroit Lions’ 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. It was by far the worst game of the season for them, especially as a winnable game. Yes, the Lions were without some key players because of injuries and they sustained a few more injuries during the game. But they shot themselves in the foot, with a bazooka, when they turned over the ball twice inside Chicago’s 10-yard line. I hate it when teams chase points in the first half of a close game; coach Dan Campbell got too antsy going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 5 when the Lions were down 14-0 midway through the second quarter. At that point, the defense was struggling. If the Lions had kicked that field goal, they would have just needed a touchdown to tie things in the fourth quarter, instead of trailing by 10 when they started a drive from their 34 with 7:31 left.
NFL
Daily Herald

Bears run over Detroit, 24-14

Rookie Justin Fields brushed off a nightmarish first start, and the Chicago Bears bounced back from one of the worst offensive performances the NFL has seen to beat the winless Detroit Lions 24-14 on Sunday. Fields and the Bears (2-2) were in much better form coming off a brutal loss...
NFL
927thevan.com

Injuries pile up for the Lions after loss to Bears

CHICAGO, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – Linebacker Romeo Okwara and center Frank Ragnow are likely to miss time after suffering injuries in the Detroit Lions loss to Chicago Sunday. Okwara injured his left leg in the first quarter, and the team fears that he has an achilles injury. Ragnow injured his...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy