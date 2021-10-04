CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Monday October 4th Local Sports

KGLO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs. The Twins ended the season at 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals finished at 74-88. IOWA CITY — It will be #3 versus #4 on Saturday in Kinnick Stadium when Iowa hosts Penn State. The Hawkeyes are up to third in the latest AP College Football Poll after improving to 5-0 with a 51-14 win at Maryland Friday night. Iowa has won 11 straight games dating back to last season. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Hill

McConnell vows GOP won't help raise debt ceiling in December after Schumer 'tantrum'

On Friday that Republicans won't help raise the debt ceiling later this year, and stated that a recent speech by Majority Leader. (D-N.Y) had "poisoned the well." "Last night, Republicans filled the leadership vacuum that has troubled the Senate since January. I write to inform you that I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis," McConnell wrote in the letter to Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills scores in Afghan mosque attack

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution. Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS
