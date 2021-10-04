Monday October 4th Local Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez topped the majors with 121 RBIs. The Twins ended the season at 73-89 and in last place in the AL Central after winning the division the previous two years. The Royals finished at 74-88. IOWA CITY — It will be #3 versus #4 on Saturday in Kinnick Stadium when Iowa hosts Penn State. The Hawkeyes are up to third in the latest AP College Football Poll after improving to 5-0 with a 51-14 win at Maryland Friday night. Iowa has won 11 straight games dating back to last season. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.