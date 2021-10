“We could steal time for just one day, we can be heroes forever and ever, what would you say?” David Bowie, Heroes (performed by Hollywood Vampires) The Cubs will take the field at the Friendly Confines for the last time this season when they take on the Cardinals this weekend. St. Louis has won 12 straight and is the hottest team in baseball. They’re truly peaking at the right time and now have a 4.5-game lead over the Phillies for the second Wild Card spot. That would entitle them to a winner-take-all playoff tilt against the Giants or Dodgers.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO