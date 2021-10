Voigtlander is one of the grand old names of German lens making, along with Zeiss and Rollei, and still exists today in its current incarnation of Cosina-owned Japanese manufacturer. This brings modern design and manufacturing techniques to meet with traditional style lens design and materials, resulting in a very interesting range of manual focus lenses. The Voigtlander 35mm f/1.2 Nokton X is also a first of the range designed for Fuji X mount. Here we are using the 26MP Fujifilm X-S10 body to look in detail at the new lens and see if it has the potential to attract Fuji users, who already have a very fine range of AF and MF lenses available.

