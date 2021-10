It's all a matter of when. There's no 'if' in A.J. Hinch contacting Carlos Correa. There's no 'if' in Hinch and the Tigers contacting Justin Verlander. And while we're talking old friends, would Detroit dare to contact Max Scherzer? GM Al Avila said this week the organization "will be in contact with everybody" in free agency. For the first time in a long time, the Tigers are poised to make some offseason noise. It's all a matter of when. And where and who and how.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO