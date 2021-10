CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car split in half after hitting a light pole in Friedly, Minnesota. This insane video is a tragic reminder of just how dangerous driving can be. As far as the police report goes, we only know that the car driver whose car was cut in half died from their injuries, and one of the other drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of this post, we do not know what factors caused the car to be on the wrong side of the road and barrel into a light pole and other cars. But life can literally change in a second after losing control of a car. And life did change for those people last night.

