Shreveport police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood early this morning. Few details are available. But we do know one man has died and a suspect is in custody. KEEL News has learned this was likely domestic related. The suspect's name has not yet been released. The victim's name will not be released until after next of kin have been notified.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO