The Warzone meta continues to be in flux in the wake of the Krig-6's sudden fall, and one of the beneficiaries of the new meta is the OTs 9 SMG. This SMG added to Warzone last season is highly effective and as of writing, this article is a top-five weapon in the Warzone meta. For those looking to make the most of this deadly SMG, here is the best loadout for the OTs 9 SMG for Warzone Season 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO