mophie snap+ 15W wireless charging stand powers Qi-enabled smartphones—even with a case on

By Amy Poole
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Power and present your smartphone at the same time with the mophie snap+ 15W wireless charging stand. Compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones, it displays your device in both portrait and landscape mode while delivering a charge of up to 15 watts. Moreover, the mophie snap+ 15W wireless charging stand uses a magnetic design that securely holds your phone. Plus, this lets you conveniently place your phone near the stand and it’ll instantly connect and begin charging. Simply attach the adapter to the back of your phone or case. In fact, this gadget can power phones with a case of up to 3 mm thick. So there’s no need to remove the cover when it’s time to charge. Furthermore, this accessory allows you to clearly see notifications and even watch videos on your phone while it charges.

