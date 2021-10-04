Flood Advisory issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-04 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Escambia The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 602 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Warrington, Goulding, Myrtle Grove, Brownsville, Avondale, Olive and Beach Haven. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.