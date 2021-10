Minnesota. It's the state where if you are not from here, you may think it's always cold and snowy. I remember working for a company that called places in the South. I would often hear this question "Do y'all ever get rid of your snow"? I would just think REALLY?? But I suppose if you have never been here, and all you see on the news is cold weather information from Minnesota, you may think that is true. When it's hot and humid here, that's not really news worthy to places other than here. People who are not aware of our "extreme" weather changes should have come up here this past Summer. Wowza!

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO