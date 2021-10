Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud is probably the local restaurant where you can find me at most of the time. They are so supportive of local artists, whether they are musicians or people who create physical works of art, Jules' Bistro displays artists work on their walls, and brings some great music for us that fits their happy, cozy atmosphere. This Saturday will be no exception.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO