Daily briefing: On Clemson, LSU and the best division in college football

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

Death Valley woes, Part I

Clemson is out of the AP poll for the first time in seven years, and as a former AP voter, I will make no snide remark about three of the preseason top seven (Clemson, Texas A&M and Iowa State) already being out of the poll. Voting is not difficult. Accurate voting is. But there’s something else that strikes me when the Clemsons of the world prove themselves mortal — we never see it coming. And once it starts to happen, we don’t believe the dynasty is over. We think it’s a hiccup. That happened with Florida State, Miami and USC long after they stopped dominating people. The only way Clemson will turn this around quickly is if Dabo Swinney changes his mind about the transfer portal.

Death Valley woes, Part II

LSU is 7-7 against FBS competition since Joe Brady, Dave Aranda and Joe Burrow left Baton Rouge after the 2019 season. Four of the seven victories have been by a field goal; five of the seven losses have been by at least 10 points. The latter doesn’t include the fourth-quarter collapse at home Saturday night against Auburn, but the loss is still gut-wrenching because it was at home on a Saturday night. It’s the other team that’s supposed to collapse. LSU’s offense took one snap on Auburn’s side of the 50 in the fourth quarter. The Tigers’ defense gave up a 92-yard touchdown drive to lose the game. Yikes.

The best division? That’s easy

Should we go ahead and crown the Big Ten East as the best division in 2021? Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State are ranked in the top 11 and each is 2-0 in conference play. While the No. 4 Nittany Lions play at No. 3 Iowa this week, the cool part of the Big Ten East battle is that the four teams don’t start playing each other until October 30. On that day, Penn State is at No. 7 Ohio State and the No. 11 Spartans play at the No. 10 Wolverines. Could be epic.