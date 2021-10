Through eight innings in Game 162 Sunday, the New York Yankees only recorded one hit and no runs against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the chances of a Yankees’ loss and a bunch of AL wild card tiebreaker scenarios seemed high. But in the bottom of the ninth, that changed. The Rays brought in new pitcher Josh Fleming, and Rougned Odor hit a lead-off single off him. Tyler Wade came in to pinch-run for Odor, and he advanced to second on a fly to center from Gleyber Torres.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO