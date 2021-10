JJ opens with the Yankees’ massive sweep of the Red Sox in Boston and what they must do in the final week of the season to get the wild-card game at home (01:18). Then, he wonders how many wins we’ll get from the New York football teams this year. The Giants are good enough to lose again behind some bad coaching decisions and a suspect defense (09:37), plus the Jets continue to be completely noncompetitive (15:23). Next, JJ gives his thoughts on the other major stories around the NFL including the last-place Chiefs, struggling rookie QBs, and more (20:16) before reacting to a bunch of listener voicemails (34:12). Finally, he closes it out with a look ahead at the rest of the week (64:11).

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO