Lease agreement ending without renewing at the end of the term.

Sorry, but no one here on line can construe a particular lease term W/O having an opportunity to review it, in it's entirety. However, speaking just GENERALLY (or, as a GUESS), I would think that as long as you and the landlord agree there will be no new lease, and you are OUT by the 14th of November, you should be OK. you might want to get the LL's agreement in writing, signed. If you are considering staying however - get with the Landlord ASAP; as they will likely used your "last month" for the end of the NEW lease. If you are not sure of any of this - consult a good local tenants lawyer. Hope this helps. gsg.