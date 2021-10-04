CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Lease agreement ending without renewing at the end of the term.

Sorry, but no one here on line can construe a particular lease term W/O having an opportunity to review it, in it's entirety. However, speaking just GENERALLY (or, as a GUESS), I would think that as long as you and the landlord agree there will be no new lease, and you are OUT by the 14th of November, you should be OK. you might want to get the LL's agreement in writing, signed. If you are considering staying however - get with the Landlord ASAP; as they will likely used your "last month" for the end of the NEW lease. If you are not sure of any of this - consult a good local tenants lawyer. Hope this helps. gsg.

NJBIZ

CushWake arranges long-term lease renewal for Avepoint at Newport Tower

The Jersey City property recently underwent a multimillion dollar transformation to elevate its presence and enhance the tenant experience, including with a newly designed building entrance, lobby and tenant amenity center. Forgot Password or User ID?. Don't have account? Subscribe. Get Essential Business News. 1 Year Print & Digital. 1...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Checks Update ( list of the states Which Offers check )

Recently a fourth-level stimulus checkers by the federal checks have created a constant buzz for a few months now and people are constantly in a moment of confusion between the checks being passed or not. From lawmakers to Americans sin need for checks are in a constant loop and some are expecting another round while some are still saying it’s not yet possible.
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Jamie Spears' Attorney Demands Nearly $2 Million In New Estate Battle As Britney Refuses To Pay Staggering $500K Conservatorship Bill

The primary attorney for Jamie Spears in his conservatorship battle with his daughter, Britney Spears, is charging millions as part of a new estate battle. Days after the pop star's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, refused to pay Vivian Thoreen of law firm Holland & Knight the more than $500,000 she requested to cover the cost of "media matters," she demanded almost $2 million in legal fees as part of a separate case.
CELEBRITIES
Saipan Tribune

DPL, Hyatt signing lease agreement contract today

The Department of Public Lands and the owner of Hyatt Regency Saipan in Garapan will be signing today, Friday, the lease agreement contract for another 40-year land lease. Press secretary Kevin Bautista said that DPL and Saipan Portopia Hotel Corp., which owns Hyatt Regency Saipan, will hold a lease agreement renewal ceremony today, 10:45am, at Miyako Restaurant at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.
ECONOMY
ouraynews.com

An end of unfettered growth for short-term rentals in resort towns

Effort to slow expansion of vacation homes aimed at easing housing, labor issues. Visitors to the 13-bedroom Little Mountain Lodge above Breckenridge’s historic downtown have supported the tourist town’s economy for many years. They book snowmobile rides. They rent bicycles and ski. They reserve tables and rooms in local restaurants. “All the business owners in Breckenridge who rely on visitor spending, they are getting it from my group,” said Carol Kresge, the manager of the…
TRAVEL
Plainsman

City approves lease agreements with Southeast Technical College

HURON — In a brief regular meeting Monday night, the Huron city commission approved a lease agreement for Southeast Technical College to utilize an office and a classroom at the Huron Community Campus. Huron Community Campus Director Doug Pietz stated that Southeast Tech will be utilizing the space to provide...
HURON, SD
KPLC TV

Cryogenic insulation company ends lease early at Port of Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Port of Lake Charles welcomed Dongsung Finetec International, Inc. to the Lake Area with the understanding that the $5 million investment would bring more than 200 jobs to the area. “They specialize in cryogenic insulation,” said Jon Ringo with the Port of Lake Charles....
LAKE CHARLES, LA

