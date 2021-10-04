This fan-favorite snack gets a new 50th anniversary twist

Let the MAGIC begin! We are just days away from Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”. Disney is celebrating 50 years of magic-making with all sorts of excitement kicking off on October 1. Two new nighttime spectaculars including Magic Kingdom’s Disney Enchantment and EPCOT’s Harmonious are making their way to the Parks. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open to the public in EPCOT. Disney KiteTails will debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Plus, all four Disney Park icons including Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle, EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Tower of Terror, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Tree of Life will glow as Beacons of Magic. And that’s just the beginning! Now, we’re learning another favorite addition is making a come back at Magic Kingdom Park just in time for the launch of the 50th Anniversary.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO