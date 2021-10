Based on the ESHIA and in accordance with the most stringent international performance standards, Arctic LNG 2 has defined a set of actions that will be implemented to minimise the environmental and social footprint, and to deliver a positive impact on biodiversity and the surrounding communities. These measures will be monitored by third-party organisations, including all of the international credit agencies that will be contributing to the project and have engaged in a demanding dialogue with the project team to reinforce its commitments on the basis of IFC (International Finance Corporation) Performance Standard 6.

