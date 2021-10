Former Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen admits Benfica could be his last club. Now 34, Vertonghen's deal with Benfica runs to 2023. “I don't have the ambition to change clubs, change and build a new life again. I'm fine here and I think there's a good chance I'll end up here. For example, the crowd is really an extra player and I'm glad I was able to experience that now," said the experienced defender.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO