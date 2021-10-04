Denim and Diamonds Fur Ball

“Remember, waste isn’t waste until you actually waste it.”
That’s the message behind the H&M Recycled Denim collection, its most recycled-intensive collection to date.
Available now, the 10-piece women’s offering spans Gen Z favorites like baggy jeans, loose straight jeans, a Trucker jacket, an oversized overshirt, a bucket hat and tote bag—all made from 100 percent recycled fabrics, threads, labels and pocketing. The collection is also partly made with recycled metal zippers and trims.
For the tops and bottoms, H&M incorporated pre-consumer recycled cotton from industrial waste cuttings and post-consumer recycled cotton from collected garments, some with recycled polyester. The accessories are made...
