Denim and Diamonds Fur Ball

Luxury brand Saint Laurent has announced that they will be going fur-free next year with their new collection. In 2022, the luxury wear brand has vowed to make its new line entirely free of real fur. It is just one of many luxury brands to go fur-free after years of animal rights protests against the use of fur. Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta are some of the other luxury brands that have also ditched fur.

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO