Denim and Diamonds Fur Ball

pearland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin SPCA of Brazoria County on October 14th at the Lake Jackson Civic Center for Dinner catered by On The River Restaurant, Dancing to the tunes of Cole Degges, and live and silent auctions to raise much-needed funds for their homeless animals at the SPCA of Brazoria County!. Table sponsorships...

www.pearland.com

The Mountaineer

Moonshine & Felines: Raise your glass for the felines of FUR

Elevated Mountain Distillery and Feline Urgent Rescue are cosponsoring Moonshine & Felines, a Saturday, Oct. 9 fundraising event to benefit the cats and kittens of FUR. For $30, people can enjoy an evening of music with dinner courtesy of Wolf Street Bistro, a silent auction, raffles for unique, locally sourced goodies and a 50/50 raffle. Local band Ryan Perry takes the stage at 8 p.m. and admission is included in the ticket price.
PETS
KCBD

Legal Aid Society Denim & Diamonds Gala this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Legal Aid Society of Lubbock will be hosting two fundraising events this weekend. Friday, Oct. 1 - Get a Grip on Domestic Violence Golf Tournament. Legal Aid Society will host its 10th Annual Golf Tournament at Shadow Hills Golf Course. The following sponsorship opportunities...
LUBBOCK, TX
sandiegouniontribune.com

San Diego Humane Society’s glamorous Fur Ball gala returns

San Diego Humane Society’s 35th annual Fur Ball gala will be an in-person event set for 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 2, at 5500 Gaines St. The fundraiser is a dog-friendly evening inspired by the glamour of old Hollywood that will include dining, live music, raffle drawings and live auctions — all to raise money for the services the nonprofit will provide to more than 40,000 animals this year.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Williston Daily Herald

Faux fur, flannel and fall

Fall is officially here, and that means all the feels of long sleeves and boots. Yet the cooler mornings and nights don’t exactly match up to warm afternoons, so sweaters aren’t necessarily a priority yet. Many women are opting for a throwback to 90s fashion with flannels. “There are so...
APPAREL
DFW Community News

Tickets available for AMICA Rockwall’s Denim & Diamonds Gala

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 4, 2021) Tickets are still available for AMICA Rockwall’s annual Denim & Diamonds Charity Gala set for 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 16 at Culpepper Steakhouse. For tickets, visit >> https://one.bidpal.net/rockwallamica/ticketing. The gala will include hors d’oeuvres and dinner stations, red carpet walk and wrap featuring...
ROCKWALL, TX
One Green Planet

Saint Laurent to Ditch Fur in 2022

Luxury brand Saint Laurent has announced that they will be going fur-free next year with their new collection. In 2022, the luxury wear brand has vowed to make its new line entirely free of real fur. It is just one of many luxury brands to go fur-free after years of animal rights protests against the use of fur. Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta are some of the other luxury brands that have also ditched fur.
ADVOCACY
Daily News Of Newburyport

Annual Fur Ball goes virtual again

SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society’s 27th annual Fur Ball Auction is completely virtual with bidding available until Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. Stephanie Lyon, the organization’s development and communications manager, said the Rescue Society tends to help cats that have chronic health problems, behavioral or social issues, or other factors that might make them more difficult to adopt.
SALISBURY, MA
mysweetcharity.com

SPCA Patron Party Was A Howling Success As Animal Lovers Prepared For North Texas Giving Day And Fur Ball

Another outdoor gathering on the evening of Wednesday, September 22, that lucked out when it came to perfect weather conditions was the SPCA of Texas‘ patron party at Mimi and Bill Vanderstraaten‘s home. While four-legged friends were taking the night off, two-legged best friends of the animals were getting charged up for the next day’s North Texas Giving Day (that ended up providing more than $351K) and the SPCA’s Fur Ball on Saturday, October 2. Here’s a report from the field:
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

SPCA of Texas collars nearly $500,000 for animal care at 2021 Dallas Fur Ball

The 411: Animal lovers from across Dallas-Fort Worth gathered at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on Saturday, October 2 to salute the bond between people and pets — and raise money for a doggone good cause. Proceeds from Fur Ball help the SPCA of Texas, the leading animal welfare agency in North Texas, continue to rescue, heal, and find homes for thousands of animals in the community.
TEXAS STATE
pix11.com

Venus fall denim trends

It’s getting cooler and it’s time to update your fall fashion! Today we’re talking denim trends, and it’s not just jeans. Fashion expert, Alison Deyette has the latest trends from Venus, which include denim dresses, jumpsuits, blazers and many more styles that you an rock in sizes 2-24. For all these fun, sexy, styles shop atVenus.com and use the promo code NY21 for FREE SHIPPING.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

H&M Goes Deep in Recycled Denim

“Remember, waste isn’t waste until you actually waste it.” That’s the message behind the H&M Recycled Denim collection, its most recycled-intensive collection to date. Available now, the 10-piece women’s offering spans Gen Z favorites like baggy jeans, loose straight jeans, a Trucker jacket, an oversized overshirt, a bucket hat and tote bag—all made from 100 percent recycled fabrics, threads, labels and pocketing. The collection is also partly made with recycled metal zippers and trims. For the tops and bottoms, H&M incorporated pre-consumer recycled cotton from industrial waste cuttings and post-consumer recycled cotton from collected garments, some with recycled polyester. The accessories are made...
ENVIRONMENT
philasun.com

PSPCA adoptables — Looking for their ‘fur’ever home!

Hi, my name is Asher, and I am a really sweet kitty. My foster mom says I am the sweetest kitty she’s ever fostered, and she’s fostered lots and lots!. I love to climb on her lap and give her kisses, and I am so hoping I get a forever home with a family that will like my kisses, too.
PETS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Pets Fur People’s Pet of the Week

Mr. Buck had a rough start in life. As a puppy he was found injured on the side of a busy highway. He has recovered from his injuries and is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Buck is one-year-old and weighs about 40 pounds....
PETS
wfxg.com

Up Fur Adoption: Buster

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Meet Buster! He's affectionate, playful and up FUR adoption!. He's a 2-year-old pup, who's looking for someone who's all about fun in the great outdoors! Buster has the biggest smile and a happy personality. He loves to play, run and jump. He'll chase any toy you bring him - and sometimes brings them back.
AUGUSTA, GA
moneysavingmom.com

Justice: Denim only $15!

Do your girl’s need new denim for this winter? Here’s a great deal at Justice!. Through October 11th, Justice has select Denim on sale for just $15!. This is a really fantastic deal and there are lots of styles and sizes included. Great time to stock up for winter. Shipping...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Only In New Mexico

This Haunted Farm Is One Of The Scariest Attractions In New Mexico

Just how brave are you? You will quickly find out when you visit McCall’s Haunted Farm in Moriarty. This haunted farm has been named as one of the top haunted attractions in the country and when you visit, you’ll be in for a night of horrors, screams, and adrenaline rushes. Tickets to this haunted farm […] The post This Haunted Farm Is One Of The Scariest Attractions In New Mexico appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Highsnobiety

Kering Group Will Officially Stop Using Fur

Plenty of fashion houses have stopped using fur in the past few years, and now Kering has announced that it will go completely fur-free. “Going entirely fur-free as a group is just the right thing to do: we do it out of conviction, for the sake of ethics and modernity”, François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering, shared on the group's Instagram page.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Retro Cartoon-Themed Denim Apparel

Felix the Cat is one of the oldest animated characters, first making its debut back in 1919 in the short film Feline Follies. The playful cat and its grin are beloved to many, performing all of its tricks and getting himself out of trouble for over a century now. To...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Denim Casual Lifestyle Sneakers

Vans introduces a new series of denim sneakers designed for the season, spotlighting two signature silhouettes. It kicks off with the Vans Authentic LX and followed by the Style 24 silhouette. The shoes are constructed using denim materials across the upper. The first of the two is slightly more playful...
APPAREL

