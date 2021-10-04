SPORTS BRIEFS 10/4/21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastCascade BruinsPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 10/4/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, October 4, 2021. We meet Marysville Pilchuck senior running back Dylan Carson who was named as the Brian Reed Allstate Insurance Good Hands Player of the Game for the Tomahawks’ win over the Ferndale Golden Eagles; plus he was named our KRKO Russell & Hill Male Athlete of the Month. We also hear from his offensive linemen: #64 Josiah Frank; #74 Blake Jones; #70 Diego Lucero; #52 Nathan Elwood; #75 Kaleb Potts. The it’s the Malloy family; Sharalee Mathews-Malloy, the athletic director and head volleyball coach at Mountlake Terrace High School and Archie Malloy, the head football coach at Terrace. Two victorious head football coaches in the third segment with Keauntea Bankhead of the Lynnwood Royals and Jordan Sieh of the Cascade Bruins.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO