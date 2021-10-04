CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

SPORTS BRIEFS 10/4/21

By Todd Hamilton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR’s playoff race at Talladega is now a Monday race. Rain washed out the playoff race Sunday forcing it to today. Only Denny Hamlin so far has punched his ticket to the round of eight. PGA Tour. Sam Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship. Burns finished atop the leaderboard at...

Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Will Kyle Busch be forced to seek a new driver?

Kyle Busch has overhauled his NASCAR Truck Series driver lineup two years in a row. Will he have to make another change this offseason, but for a different reason?. Kyle Busch Motorsports are in the midst of their best NASCAR Truck Series season since Christopher Bell won five races and the championship in 2017, as they have two drivers remaining in the playoff mix, including the points leader.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin react to NASCAR fans saying win was fixed

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin comment after the win at Talladega Superspeedway. On Monday, Bubba Wallace drove to the front of the field in the closing laps of stage two at Talladega Superspeedway. He threw a big block on Brad Keselowski to hold his position at the front. That would turn out to be a career defining move.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief suspended indefinitely after Talladega

Eddie Troconis has been suspended by NASCAR following an altercation. Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. He served as the crew chief of the #02 Young’s Motorsports truck. The penalty was announced on Wednesday, an addition to the weekly penalty report. It came a day after the typical...
MOTORSPORTS
Hayden Buckley
Denny Hamlin
Cameron Young
FanSided

NASCAR: Michael Jordan does not sign checks for losers

Bubba Wallace proved Monday at Talladega Superspeedway that NBA legend Michael Jordan doesn’t give lip service when it comes to his new NASCAR Cup Series team. One of the biggest talking points entering the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season was the creation of 23XI Racing, the Joe Gibbs Racing-affiliated team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan.
NBA
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 possible Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for 2022

With several open seats at Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, there are plenty of decisions to make heading into the offseason. Here are three possible drivers for the team in 2022. Joe Gibbs Racing face an offseason of uncertainty for their NASCAR Xfinity Series program...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

McDonald’s changed name of account for Bubba Wallace

McDonald’s is a little excited about the NASCAR win at Talladega Superspeedway. On Monday, Bubba Wallace drove it to victory at Talladega Superspeedway. It was his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. Wallace became the second Black NASCAR driver to win at that level. The first to do so in...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Jonathan Hassler named new crew chief for Ryan Blaney in 2022

After the June announcement that Todd Gordon would retire at the end of the 2021 season, Ryan Blaney and his No. 12 team have spent the past several months searching for their next leader atop the pit box next season. That search ended Wednesday, as a current crew chief from a Team Penske sister team will call the shots for Ryan Blaney in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
#Briefs#Nascar Nascar#Talladega#Pga
SPORTS HEADLINES 10/1/21

The St. Louis Cardinals are placing their playoff hopes in the hands of a longtime starter. 40-year-old pitcher Adam Wainwright will start the team’s wild-card game on Wednesday. That outing will come either against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants, depending on how the final weekend of the regular season pans out. Wainwright has his most wins since 2014 as he sports a 17-and-7 record with a 3.05 earned run average this season.
NFL
KHSAA Girls State Golf begins tomorrow in Bowling Green

The practice round for the Girls KHSAA State Tournament is taking place today at Bowling Green Country Club. Hopkinsville’s Cate Blane and University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey will both play their first rounds tomorrow. The KHSAA Boys State Tournament begins with its practice round Thursday with the two day event Friday...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 10/4/21

HomePrep Sports Weekly PodcastCascade BruinsPrep Sports Weekly Podcast 10/4/21. Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, October 4, 2021. We meet Marysville Pilchuck senior running back Dylan Carson who was named as the Brian Reed Allstate Insurance Good Hands Player of the Game for the Tomahawks’ win over the Ferndale Golden Eagles; plus he was named our KRKO Russell & Hill Male Athlete of the Month. We also hear from his offensive linemen: #64 Josiah Frank; #74 Blake Jones; #70 Diego Lucero; #52 Nathan Elwood; #75 Kaleb Potts. The it’s the Malloy family; Sharalee Mathews-Malloy, the athletic director and head volleyball coach at Mountlake Terrace High School and Archie Malloy, the head football coach at Terrace. Two victorious head football coaches in the third segment with Keauntea Bankhead of the Lynnwood Royals and Jordan Sieh of the Cascade Bruins.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
College Football Roundup

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the Southeastern Conference today. Jones had nine tackles and made the game-ending pass breakup on fourth down in Saturday night’s 20-13 win over then 10th ranked Florida. Also, Wildcat Josh Paschal was named the Co-Special Teams Player...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Motorsports
NASCAR
PGA TOUR
Sports
High School Sports 10-4

(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Sectional day in high school golf saw plenty of impressive performances from area golfers. In 1A Girls action, Eureka's Allison Pacocha continued her state title defense by taking home the Geneseo sectional title with a 73 at Kewanee Dunes. Also qualifying for state from that Geneseo sectional was IVC's Elaine Grant who finished one stroke back of Pacocha with a 74. Peoria Notre Dame advanced as a team with a second-place finish behind Ella Coulter's 78. Morton's Abby Nieukirk also advanced to state as she fired a 79.
EUREKA, IL
NASCAR Truck crew chief Troconis suspended indefinitely for 'behavioral violation'

Camping World Truck Series crew chief Eddie Troconis has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for an off-track incident. NASCAR announced the suspension Wednesday, citing sections 12.8.1.c of the rule book. While specifics regarding his suspension were not given, Troconis was penalized for a behavioral violation. Actions in the rule book...
MOTORSPORTS
Johnson and Grosjean take first laps on Indy’s famed oval

INDIANAPOLIS – Jimmie Johnson’s “childhood dream came true” on Wednesday when he drove an Indy car on the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval for the first time. Next up the Indianapolis 500? Not quite yet. “I’m as close as I’ve ever been,” Johnson said. “The racer in me is taking a real serious look at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Game times announced for WKU’s games in Asheville Championship

Tipoff times and TV networks have been announced for the Asheville Championship to be played November 12th and 14 in Asheville, NC. Western Kentucky will face Minnesota at 5:30 pm Central time November 12th on ESPN U, while the Princeton-South Carolina game will tip off at 8 pm Central time on ESPN News. The championship game will be played November 14th at 6:30 pm Central on ESPN 2, with the third place game at 4 pm on either ESPN 2 or ESPN U.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Marshall County repeats as Girls State Golf winner, Blane ties for 54th

Marshall County claimed its second straight KHSAA Girls State team title by carding a girls’ state-record 614 total at Bowling Green Country Club. Madison Central was second at 652 with 2nd Region winner Madisonville finishing fourth with a 674 total. Hopkinsville’s Cate Blane tied for 54th in the individual portion...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

