Mets Daily Prospect Report, 10/4/21: The 2021 Mets minor league season ends in the most Metsian way possible

Prior to Thursday’s Round Rock game, it was announced that Cole Winn, Sam Huff and Davis Wendzel were being promoted to AAA Round Rock. For Winn, its an opportunity to get a few more innings, as well as getting a taste of more advanced competition after a terrific year at AA. For Huff and Wendzel, who missed a significant amount of time in 2021 due to injuries, it is an opportunity to get some more at bats at a level that they likely will be starting at in 2022.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO