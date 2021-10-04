Omaha-area groups step up to help stressed health care workers

With health care workers under stress from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, several Omaha-area organizations are reaching out to support their mental health. A group that usually helps members of the military, veterans and their families deal with post-traumatic stress disorder is extending its services to health care workers. A first responders support group wants to make health care workers aware that its services are also available to them. And a local medical society plans to open a pop-up wellness center for physicians later this month.